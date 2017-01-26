Nearly 8 in every 10 Utah voters don't think Sen. Orrin HatchOrrin Hatch Poll: Nearly 80 percent of voters want Hatch to retire Conservative group launches M ad buy backing Price Congress must restore 4th Amendment protections for email privacy MORE (R-Utah) should run for reelection, according to a poll released Thursday.
"That's the highest I've ever had in the years that I've done the research," he told the Utah newspaper.
Jones — who noted he previously worked for the Utah senator's campaigns — added Hatch tends to preform better than polls predict, calling Hatch a "tough one to measure."
Hatch's office brushed off the poll numbers, arguing he's focused on his job.
"Senator Hatch is seizing the opportunity of having a Republican administration in office to deliver for the people of Utah," said Hatch's chief of staff, Matt Sandgren.