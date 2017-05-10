© Greg Nash
Sen. Jeff FlakeJeff FlakeComey’s sudden ouster has Republicans divided GOP primary opponent knocks Flake for criticizing Comey firing GOP resists calls for special prosecutor after Comey firing MORE (R-Ariz.) is facing criticism from an early primary opponent for voicing concerns about President Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey.
Kelli Ward, who lost a primary bid against Sen. John McCainJohn McCainTrump nominates former ambassador to head USAID Comey’s sudden ouster has Republicans divided GOP primary opponent knocks Flake for criticizing Comey firing MORE last year, ripped Flake saying he and Democrats are "suffering from derangement syndrome."
"Hillary [Clinton] supporters like CNN and [Evan] McMullin supporters like Flake are still upset that the American people rejected their anti-American agenda in the election,” Ward said in a statement.
She added that questioning the timing of Comey's firing—which comes as the FBI is investigating Russia's meddling in the presidential and any times between Trump and Moscow—is "simply another way to attack our president."
"The establishment opposition has been reduced to pushing wild conspiracy theories in the hopes that it will delegitimize our President. People didn’t buy their snake oil in November and they aren’t buying it now," she said.
Flake said in the wake of Trump's announcement on Tuesday night that he had "spent the last several hours trying to find an acceptable rationale for the timing of Comey's firing. I just can't do it."
ADVERTISEMENT
He is one of more than a dozen GOP senators, including Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard BurrRichard BurrGOP primary opponent knocks Flake for criticizing Comey firing Overnight Defense: Senate Intel subpoenas Flynn | Latest on Comey | Pentagon moving 'quickly' to arm Syrian Kurds | McMaster picks deputy Overnight Cybersecurity: Comey fallout | Senate Intel subpoenas Flynn | Bots jump into net neutrality fight | Senators want WH answers on cyber policy MORE (R-N.C.), who have voiced concerns about Comey's firing.
The GOP senator has been one of the most vocal critics of Trump dating back to his presidential campaign, including having a tense moment with then-nominee during a closed-door meeting with Senate Republicans last year.
Flake publicly struggled for months during the campaign with Trump's rhetoric, telling reporters in July that "I just can't support him given the things he's said." He ultimately voted for McMullin.
Ward, by contrast, has aligned herself closely with Trump and has tried to position herself as an anti-establishment candidate in the president's mold.
She echoed Trump's campaign language on Twitter Wednesday saying "when you want to #MAGA [Make America Great Again], the choice is clear. Time for AZ to #DrainTheSwamp!"
RT if you agree. When you want to #MAGA, the choice is clear. Time for AZ to #DrainTheSwamp! #WardForUS https://t.co/CyX3nLmsqc pic.twitter.com/MYcGeEEy9I— Dr. Kelli Ward (@kelliwardaz) May 10, 2017
She previously ran against McCain in the 2016 Republican Senate primary but lost by roughly 13 points.
Flake said last year, when Ward announced her challenge, that he expected to get both a primary and general election opponent.
"Shots at a seat in the Senate don't come along very often, so we fully expect capable challengers next cycle, both in the primary and the general," he said in a statement.
Flake joined the Senate in 2013 after spending roughly 12 years in the House. He is one of nine Republicans up for reelection in 2018.
Ward had more than $103,000 in the bank at the end of March, according to the Federal Election Commission. Flake had more than $1.79 million.