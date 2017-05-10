Sen. Jeff Flake Jeff FlakeComey’s sudden ouster has Republicans divided GOP primary opponent knocks Flake for criticizing Comey firing GOP resists calls for special prosecutor after Comey firing MORE (R-Ariz.) is facing criticism from an early primary opponent for voicing concerns about President Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey.

"Hillary [Clinton] supporters like CNN and [Evan] McMullin supporters like Flake are still upset that the American people rejected their anti-American agenda in the election,” Ward said in a statement.

She added that questioning the timing of Comey's firing—which comes as the FBI is investigating Russia's meddling in the presidential and any times between Trump and Moscow—is "simply another way to attack our president."

"The establishment opposition has been reduced to pushing wild conspiracy theories in the hopes that it will delegitimize our President. People didn’t buy their snake oil in November and they aren’t buying it now," she said.

Flake said in the wake of Trump's announcement on Tuesday night that he had "spent the last several hours trying to find an acceptable rationale for the timing of Comey's firing. I just can't do it."

The GOP senator has been one of the most vocal critics of Trump dating back to his presidential campaign, including having a tense moment with then-nominee during a closed-door meeting with Senate Republicans last year.

Flake publicly struggled for months during the campaign with Trump's rhetoric, telling reporters in July that "I just can't support him given the things he's said." He ultimately voted for McMullin.

Ward, by contrast, has aligned herself closely with Trump and has tried to position herself as an anti-establishment candidate in the president's mold.

She echoed Trump's campaign language on Twitter Wednesday saying "when you want to #MAGA [Make America Great Again], the choice is clear. Time for AZ to #DrainTheSwamp!"

She previously ran against McCain in the 2016 Republican Senate primary but lost by roughly 13 points.

Flake said last year, when Ward announced her challenge, that he expected to get both a primary and general election opponent.