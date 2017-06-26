Senate Dems plan floor protest ahead of ObamaCare repeal vote

Democrats are planning an hours-long protest from the Senate floor on Monday night as they gear up ahead of a vote on the GOP plan to repeal and replace ObamaCare.
DC folks—TONIGHT: PACK THE SENATE GALLERIES. Dems will #holdthefloor against Trumpcare late into night. Pick up passes by 7:30pm @ Hart 322! pic.twitter.com/yl376c2QLC— Ben Wikler (@benwikler) June 26, 2017
"These are important matters that warrant committee action and should not be treated as collateral damage in the Minority Leader’s political tantrum,” said Grassley, who chairs the Judiciary Committee.
Democrats are using the hardball tactics to retaliate for Republicans negotiating their legislation in a string of closed-door GOP-only meetings, and trying to put senators on defense as they plot to force a vote before the July 4th recess.
Democrats have frequently used their leverage on the Senate floor to try to push Republicans on a particular issue. They blocked committee hearings last month in response to President Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey.