Senate Dems plan floor protest ahead of ObamaCare repeal vote

Democrats are planning an hours-long protest from the Senate floor on Monday night as they gear up ahead of a vote on the GOP plan to repeal and replace ObamaCare.

Ben Wikler, the Washington director for the progressive outside group MoveOn.org, urged supporters to come to the Capitol on Monday night to watch the floor speeches from inside the Senate chamber.

"Dems will #holdthefloor against Trumpcare late into night," he tweeted,

DC folks—TONIGHT: PACK THE SENATE GALLERIES. Dems will #holdthefloor against Trumpcare late into night. Pick up passes by 7:30pm @ Hart 322! pic.twitter.com/yl376c2QLC — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) June 26, 2017

A senior aide confirmed the plan, adding there "will be a few hours worth [of speeches]" after a procedural vote scheduled for early Monday evening.

The mini-talkathon comes as Democrats are digging in ahead of the highly watched vote this week. Progressive activists are expected to hold events around the Capitol every day to protest the bill leading up to a final vote, which could come on Thursday night or early Friday.

Democrats can't block the bill on their own, but are under pressure to use any procedural tool at their disposal to slow down the legislation and make GOP senators take politically tough amendment votes.

Democrats kept the Senate in session until just after midnight last Monday protesting the GOP healthcare bill.

They've also stalled Senate committee work by enforcing the "two hour" rule, which blocks committees from meeting after the Senate has been in session for two hours.

"These are important matters that warrant committee action and should not be treated as collateral damage in the Minority Leader’s political tantrum,” said Grassley, who chairs the Judiciary Committee.