Immigration battle brewing in the GOP

Republicans are barreling toward a fight over immigration policy that could expose deep divisions in the party.

A renewed push by GOP Sens. Tom Cotton Tom CottonOvernight Finance: Trump signs Russia sanctions bill, rips Congress | Trump plan would cut legal immigration | Senate confirms labor board pick | House Budget chair running for governor | Regulator takes step to change 'Volcker Rule' DOJ, DHS endorse cuts to legal immigration White House aide: Statue of liberty poem not the test for immigration policy MORE (Ark.) and David Perdue (Ga.) to crack down on legal immigration is threatening to pit President Trump, who endorsed their legislation, against GOP senators who want broader reforms.

The bill, which got a White House rollout on Wednesday, would fundamentally overhaul the immigration system. It would curtail the number of legal immigrants admitted into the country, cutting the total roughly in half.

The legislation, supporters say, would help enshrine a shift in Republican Party politics that was prominent in Trump’s campaign rhetoric, where he frequently warned that immigrants were taking American jobs.

"As a candidate I campaigned on creating a merit-based immigration system that protects American workers and tax payers," Trump said at the White House while standing next to Cotton and Perdue.

The measure faces a difficult path to 60 votes in the Senate, which would require the support of at least eight Democrats not to mention every GOP senator — a scenario that appears highly unlikely.

Pressed Wednesday about how the bill could pass Congress, White House aide Stephen Miller said the legislation represented a “major promise” to Americans.

“This is what President Trump campaigned on. He talked about it throughout the campaign, throughout the transition, and since coming into office,” said Miller, who was formerly staffer for then-Sen. Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) SessionsKelly called Sessions to assure him job is safe: report Overnight Regulation: Senate confirms Trump pick to labor board | Court lets states defend ozone rule | Regulator seeks input on changing 'Volcker Rule' US attorney fired by Trump sends well-wishes to new FBI director MORE (R-Ala.), one of the Senate’s most vocal immigration hawks who is now attorney general.

But many in the GOP are opposed to reshaping the party’s immigration policies in Trump’s image

Critics of Trump’s approach fear opposition to immigration reform will damage the party’s long-term electoral chances, given the nation’s growing Latino and Asian populations. Hillary Clinton Hillary Rodham ClintonCongress wants Trump Jr. phone records related to Russia meeting Zuckerberg hires top Clinton pollster amid rumors of presidential run: report Democrats’ new 'Better Deal' comes up short for people of color MORE won 65 percent of the Latino and Asian vote in 2016, according to exit polling.

There are already early signs of pushback from multiple factions within the Senate GOP caucus to the legal immigration limits, including members who are worried about the impact on businesses.

Sen. Ron Johnson Ron JohnsonScrap the Senate’s 30-hour per nominee debate rule to clear backlog of Trump nominees GOP senators pitch rules change amid nominations backlog Republicans wonder: Can we govern? MORE (R-Wis.), the chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, said there could be an “awful lot” in the bill that he could support, but warned against limiting his state’s labor pool.

“Dairy farmers need migrant labors. … So we really need to take a look at the reality of the situation,” the GOP senator, who has close ties to the business community, told reporters. “I don’t want to limit what our economy needs.”

Meanwhile, Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey GrahamGraham opposes measure to cut legal immigration The Hill's 12:30 Report Trump, GOP senators unveil measure to cut legal immigration MORE (R-S.C.), part of the “Gang of Eight” that helped craft the 2013 immigration bill, ripped the Cotton-Perdue proposal within hours of its White House rollout.

“If this proposal were to become law, it would be devastating to our state’s economy which relies on this immigrant workforce,” Graham said.

He added he is worried the legislation “incentivizes more illegal immigration,” saying “after dealing with this issue for more than a decade, I know that when you restrict legal labor to employers it incentivizes cheating.”

Illustrating the wider disagreement in the GOP about immigration policy, Graham has worked on two bills this year with Sen. Dick Durbin Dick DurbinGraham opposes measure to cut legal immigration Senate Dems propose crackdown on foreign lobbyists Momentum builds for bill to help 'Dreamers' MORE (D-Ill.) that would allow undocumented immigrants brought into country as children to remain here legally, at least temporarily.

GOP Sens. Jeff Flake Jeff FlakeTrump admin not opposed to new war authorization McCain: Arizona was about to get 'screwed' by GOP healthcare plan Trump, GOP senators unveil measure to cut legal immigration MORE (Ariz.), Dean Heller Dean HellerOvernight Energy: Report claims Perry in running for DHS chief | EPA science office clears Pruitt | Interior protects Montana monument League of Conservation Voters endorses Dem in Heller race Trump, GOP senators unveil measure to cut legal immigration MORE (Nev.) and Lisa Murkowski Lisa MurkowskiMcCain expects to return to Senate next month McCain: Arizona was about to get 'screwed' by GOP healthcare plan Trump, GOP senators unveil measure to cut legal immigration MORE (Alaska) have signed onto at last one of Graham’s bills. Sen. John McCain John McCainMcCain expects to return to Senate next month Overnight Healthcare: Governors press Trump to make ObamaCare payments McCain: Trump's concerns with Russia sanctions bill 'misplaced' MORE (R-Ariz.), who is currently undergoing treatment for brain cancer, also signaled earlier this year that he was opposed to attempts to crack down on legal immigration.

The Cotton-Perdue bill seems likely to rekindle the long-running debate over which section of the party — those who want broader immigration reforms or the protectionist strain that rose to new prominence with Trump — has the public’s support.

Cotton and Perdue will have to walk a political tightrope to get their bill enacted. They will be under pressure from moderate GOP senators and Democrats to make fundamental revisions to their bill, but any move to make it more lenient toward or address undocumented immigration could erode conservative support.

Perdue said for the moment he is focused on trying to garner support for the legislation.

“We have had conversations with them. We’ve met with Chairman [Chuck] Grassley. ... We know we’re going to work it through committee and go regular order, obviously. What we’re trying to do right now is garner support inside the Senate,” he said, when asked if he has talked to GOP leadership.



The bill could face its first test in the Judiciary Committee, where Republicans have a two-seat advantage. Graham and Flake are both members of the committee and signaled concern about an earlier version of the legislation rolled out in February.

Meanwhile, Sen. John Cornyn John CornynSenate GOP eyes end to August session Overnight Healthcare: Senate panel to hold bipartisan hearings on healthcare McConnell leaves door open for second try on healthcare MORE (R-Texas), the No. 2 Senate Republican, is working on a border security bill that is expected to include some immigration components. That legislation is expected to unveiled on Thursday.



Asked if his legislation could be wrapped in with border security, Perdue said he wants the bill to move as a stand-alone.

“What we’ve done in the past with these immigration issues is we keep adding on and adding on and adding on. I think this one stands on its own merit,” he said.

Republican lawmakers have shown little appetite for another big debate on immigration.

But once Trump makes a decision on the 750,000 immigrants who are protected from deportation by President Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, they might not be able to avoid one.

Johnson warned against trying to package the legislation into a broader immigration bill.



“I don’t think we do a very good job at it. ... If you demand comprehensive, you pretty well limit what you can accomplish,” he said.

Moderate GOP senators and Democrats will also be under pressure from conservative outside groups, not to mention the White House, to support the Cotton-Perdue bill.

Perdue noted while it was early, he was hopeful that he would be able to win some Democratic backing for the bill.

“We’re trying to now get coordinated and start moving out to develop Republican and Democratic support,” he said. “I just think that we’ve got an opportunity to get some bipartisan support.”

There are 10 Senate Democrats running for reelection in states won by Trump in 2016, and those members could face pressure to support tougher immigration laws.

“Ultimately members of Congress will have a choice to make … and whatever happens as a result of that would be somewhat predictable,” Miller said.

But Democratic senators are showing no immediate signs of being willing to support the bill. The earlier version of the legislation, introduced in February, garnered zero cosponsors.

“Instead of focusing on xenophobic half measures, the Trump administration should support comprehensive immigration reform and help create a pathway to citizenship for the millions of immigrants who are our family members, neighbors, co-workers and friends,” said Sen. Ed Markey Ed MarkeyDemocrats demand changes to FCC Republican nominee's confirmation Senate confirms Trump's new FBI director US, South Korea talk military options following North Korea missile test MORE (D-Mass.).

Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) chimed in on Twitter that “still shocking to see senior WH staff misunderstand American values. I just realized I should be more specific. I'm talking about Miller.”