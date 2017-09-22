Rand Paul praises Roy Moore for opposing ObamaCare repeal effort

Sen. Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulSenate Dems hold floor talk-a-thon against latest ObamaCare repeal bill Overnight Defense: Senate passes 0B defense bill | 3,000 US troops heading to Afghanistan | Two more Navy officials fired over ship collisions Lawmakers grapple with warrantless wiretapping program MORE (R-Ky.) is praising Roy Moore — the Alabama GOP primary opponent to Sen. Luther Strange Luther Johnson StrangeMoore laments racial division between 'reds and yellows' Corker pressed as reelection challenges mount Trump to visit Alabama in support of Strange MORE (R-Ala.) — for his opposition to the latest GOP ObamaCare repeal bill.

"Good to see [he] gets it. He won't vote for fake repeal!" Paul said on Twitter on Friday.

Good to see @MooreSenate gets it. He won't vote for fake repeal! Roy Moore Speaks Out Against Graham-Cassidy. https://t.co/ii1nTyQFDp — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 22, 2017

The Hill confirmed Moore's stance with his campaign, but Moore's spokeswoman did not respond to a request to elaborate as to whether Moore believes Graham-Cassidy qualifies as a "full repeal."

The Graham-Cassidy legislation would overhaul ObamaCare, including ending funding for Medicaid’s expansion and the health care law’s subsidies that help people buy insurance. In their place, block grants would be given to states.

But conservatives argue the bill isn't a full repeal of ObamaCare because it shifts $1 trillion of the law's funding to the states.

Paul's praise of Moore, a former Alabama judge, is in stark contrast to Senate GOP leadership and most of the Republican caucus, who have publicly backed Strange and urged the Trump administration to support him.

But Paul has repeatedly said he is against the ObamaCare repeal and replacement bill, calling it "ObamaCare Lite."

Calling a bill that KEEPS most of Obamacare "repeal" doesn't make it true. That's what the swamp does. I won't be bribed or bullied. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 22, 2017