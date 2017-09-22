Rand Paul praises Roy Moore for opposing ObamaCare repeal effort

Sen. Rand PaulRandal (Rand) Howard PaulSenate Dems hold floor talk-a-thon against latest ObamaCare repeal bill Overnight Defense: Senate passes 0B defense bill | 3,000 US troops heading to Afghanistan | Two more Navy officials fired over ship collisions Lawmakers grapple with warrantless wiretapping program MORE (R-Ky.) is praising Roy Moore — the Alabama GOP primary opponent to Sen. Luther StrangeLuther Johnson StrangeMoore laments racial division between 'reds and yellows' Corker pressed as reelection challenges mount Trump to visit Alabama in support of Strange MORE (R-Ala.) — for his opposition to the latest GOP ObamaCare repeal bill.
Good to see @MooreSenate gets it. He won't vote for fake repeal! Roy Moore Speaks Out Against Graham-Cassidy. https://t.co/ii1nTyQFDp— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 22, 2017
Calling a bill that KEEPS most of Obamacare "repeal" doesn't make it true. That's what the swamp does. I won't be bribed or bullied.— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 22, 2017
Strange hasn’t publicly declared a stance on the bill. But he’s expected to support the bill along with the vast majority of Republican senators.