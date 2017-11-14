McConnell: Moore will face Senate ethics probe if he wins election

© Greg Nash
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMcConnell expects Paul to return to Senate next week Former Hill staff calls for mandatory harassment training Gaming the odds of any GOP tax bill getting signed into law MORE (R-Ky.) is warning that Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore will immediately face a probe by the Senate Ethics Committee if he wins the special election next month.
“It would be a rather unusual beginning,” McConnell told The Wall Street Journal at a CEO Council event on Tuesday. “I’d like to save the seat, and it’s a heck of a dilemma when you’ve got a completely unacceptable candidate bearing the label of your party within a month of the election.”
McConnell said that as part of an investigation Moore would be asked to testify under oath, the WSJ reported.
An Ethics Committee investigation could pave the way for the Senate to try to expel Moore, though McConnell hasn't publicly backed that option.
The Senate last expelled a member in 1862. McConnell oversaw the Senate's ethics panel when then-Sen. Bob Packwood (R-Ore.) resigned in 1995 amid sexual harassment allegations and under the threat of expulsion.
McConnell said on Tuesday that Moore's campaign is "collapsing" and Republicans are "in a discussion here about how to salvage this seat if possible.”
McConnell separately noted during a press conference that he had spoken to President Trump, Vice President Mike PenceMichael (Mike) Richard PenceSean Spicer: After Trump's year 1, GOP poised to dominate again in 2018 Cornyn: Senate GOP tax plan to be released Thursday Pence to visit site of Texas church shooting on Wednesday MORE and White House chief of staff John KellyJohn Francis KellyMORE about the scandal.
Even if Moore withdrew from the race, the deadline to remove his name from the ballot passed in mid-October.
But Republicans are exploring a potential write-in candidate, though Sen. Luther StrangeLuther Johnson StrangeGOP rushes to cut ties to Moore Cruz’s Democratic challenger fundraises off support of Roy Moore Moore digs in amid mounting GOP criticism MORE (R-Ala.), who Moore defeated in the primary, signaled on Monday that it's unlikely he would mount a challenge.
McConnell added on Tuesday that Attorney General Jeff SessionsJefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsCurtis wins Chaffetz's former Utah House seat Overnight Cybersecurity: What we learned from Carter Page's House Intel testimony | House to mark up foreign intel reform law | FBI can't access Texas shooter's phone | Sessions to testify at hearing amid Russia scrutiny FBI can’t unlock Texas shooter’s phone MORE, who left the Senate to head the Department of Justice, would "fit the mold" of the type of individual who could win a write in challenge.