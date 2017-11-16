McConnell: Ethics Committee should review Franken allegations

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMcConnell expects Paul to return to Senate next week Former Hill staff calls for mandatory harassment training Gaming the odds of any GOP tax bill getting signed into law MORE (R-Ky.) is calling on the Senate Ethics Committee to review allegations that Sen. Al FrankenAlan (Al) Stuart FrankenOvernight Tech: Senate panel subpoenaed ex-Yahoo chief | Twitter gives all users 280 characters | FBI can't access Texas shooter's phone | EU wants tax answers from Apple Week ahead: DHS nominee heads before Senate | Ex-Yahoo chief to testify on hack | Senators dig into election security Feinstein: Sessions should re-testify on Russia meetings MORE (D-Minn.) kissed and groped a woman without her consent in 2006.
Franken apologized on Thursday, saying, "I certainly don’t remember the rehearsal for the skit in the same way, but I send my sincerest apologies to Leeann."