McConnell: Ethics Committee should review Franken allegations

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMcConnell expects Paul to return to Senate next week Former Hill staff calls for mandatory harassment training Gaming the odds of any GOP tax bill getting signed into law MORE (R-Ky.) is calling on the Senate Ethics Committee to review allegations that Sen. Al Franken Alan (Al) Stuart FrankenOvernight Tech: Senate panel subpoenaed ex-Yahoo chief | Twitter gives all users 280 characters | FBI can't access Texas shooter's phone | EU wants tax answers from Apple Week ahead: DHS nominee heads before Senate | Ex-Yahoo chief to testify on hack | Senators dig into election security Feinstein: Sessions should re-testify on Russia meetings MORE (D-Minn.) kissed and groped a woman without her consent in 2006.

“As with all credible allegations of sexual harassment or assault, I believe the Ethics Committee should review the matter. I hope the Democratic Leader will join me on this. Regardless of party, harassment and assault are completely unacceptable — in the workplace or anywhere else," McConnell said in a statement.

The incident happened in December 2006, she said, when she and Franken, then a comedian, were on a USO Tour to "entertain our troops."



Franken apologized on Thursday, saying, "I certainly don’t remember the rehearsal for the skit in the same way, but I send my sincerest apologies to Leeann."

He added that "as to the photo, it was clearly intended to be funny but wasn't. I shouldn't have done it.”

McConnell's push for the Ethics Committee to review the allegation against Franken comes after he warned Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, a Republican, that he would face an ethics probe if he wins next month's special election over allegations of sexual misconduct toward teenage girls.

Leeann Tweeden, a TV host and sports broadcaster, accused Franken of groping her, without her consent, while she was asleep. She provided a photo as evidence.