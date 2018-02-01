The war of words between Sen. Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinManchin responds to Pence attacks: ‘This is why Washington sucks’ The Hill's 12:30 Report Manchin would tell Trump it is ‘absolutely wrong’ to release Nunes memo MORE (D-W.Va.) and Vice President Pence intensified Thursday, with Manchin saying Pence's attacks against him prove the Trump administration isn't actually interested in reaching across the aisle.

"My record speaks for itself. If they’re attacking people like me then they don't want bipartisanship. They are not committed or sincere about making government work," he said.

Manchin, viewed as one of the Senate's most moderate senators, noted that he's voted with the Trump administration 54 percent of the time and "there isn’t another person in Congress who votes as bipartisan as I do."

"For Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PencePence: 'We have our work cut out for us' in 2018 midterm elections Pence rips Pelosi for describing ,000 as 'crumbs' Manchin responds to Pence attacks: ‘This is why Washington sucks’ MORE to come in yesterday [and] start firing shots is not leadership. I’d simply urge Mr. Pence to show better leadership qualities," Manchin said on Thursday in a string of tweets.

Manchin's latest statement comes after Pence told Politico, in an interview that ran on Thursday morning, that he would campaign against Sen.(D-Ind.).

"We’re going to spend a fair amount of time in the states that the president carried very strongly — Indiana being one of them, West Virginia here being another, places like Montana, elsewhere around the country we think represent a real opportunity for us,” he told the publication.