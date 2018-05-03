Blankenship targets McConnell’s ‘China family’ in ad

"Swamp captain Mitch McConnell has created millions of jobs for China people. While doing so Mitch has gotten rich. In fact his China family has given him tens of millions of dollars," Blankenship says in a new ad released Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT The new ad comes as Blankenship and national groups with ties to McConnell are trading heavy fire days before the state's May 8 GOP primary.

Blankenship adds in the new TV spot that McConnell's "swamp people" are running "false, negative ads" against him.

"They are also childishly calling me despicable and mentally ill. The war to drain the swamp and create jobs for West Virginia people has begun," he says.

A GOP super PAC, with ties to McConnell and the national party, has spent roughly $1.3 million against Blankenship , who has fallen into third place in recent polling.

Josh Holmes, a longtime political adviser and former staffer to McConnell, previously referred to Blankenship as "mentally ill" and said he is "as contemptible a human being as you will find."

He doubled down on his rhetoric during a nationally televised debate this week hosted by Fox News.

"This idea that calling someone a 'Chinaperson,' I mean, I'm an American-person, I don't see this insinuation by the press that there are something racist about saying a 'Chinaperson,' " he said.