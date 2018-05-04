Obama endorses Feinstein amid challenge from left

Former President Obama is endorsing Sen. Dianne Feinstein Dianne Emiel FeinsteinCalifornia GOP denounces Senate candidate who admires Hitler, wants country 'free of Jews' The Hill's Morning Report: Frustration mounts as Republicans blow up tax message How endangered GOP Sen. Dean Heller is seeking to hang on MORE (D-Calif.) as she faces a prominent Democratic challenger.

Obama said in a Friday statement that he was giving his "strong endorsement" and calling Feinstein "one of America's most effective champions for progress to the Senate.”



Feinstein's reelection campaign blasted out the announcement on Friday, noting the two had worked on "shared priorities" when Obama was a senator and during his administration. "She's always been an indispensable leader for California, and we became dear friends and partners in the fight to guarantee affordable healthcare and economic opportunity for everybody; to protect our planet from climate change, and our kids from gun violence," he added.

She failed to secure the California Democratic Party’s endorsement earlier this year, winning 37 percent of delegates' votes compared to the 54 percent captured by state Senate leader Kevin de León (D). A candidate must win 60 percent of the vote to secure an endorsement.

Feinstein heaped praise on Obama on Friday, calling him a "singular president" with a "remarkable legacy" and pledged to "carry his torch forward."

"It means a great deal to me to receive President Obama’s endorsement, and I’m thankful and honored for his trust," she said.



In a shot at Trump, Feinstein added that Obama "had the grace, wisdom and even-handedness that we quickly came to expect from a president — and that we’re now so sorely disappointed by its absence."

Early and absentee voting for the race is scheduled to start on Monday. The primary is on June 5.