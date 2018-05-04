Obama endorses Feinstein amid challenge from left

© Getty Images
Former President Obama is endorsing Sen. Dianne FeinsteinDianne Emiel FeinsteinCalifornia GOP denounces Senate candidate who admires Hitler, wants country 'free of Jews' The Hill's Morning Report: Frustration mounts as Republicans blow up tax message How endangered GOP Sen. Dean Heller is seeking to hang on MORE (D-Calif.) as she faces a prominent Democratic challenger.
Obama said in a Friday statement that he was giving his "strong endorsement" and calling Feinstein "one of America's most effective champions for progress to the Senate.”
"She’s always been an indispensable leader for California, and we became dear friends and partners in the fight to guarantee affordable healthcare and economic opportunity for everybody; to protect our planet from climate change, and our kids from gun violence," he added.
Feinstein's reelection campaign blasted out the announcement on Friday, noting the two had worked on "shared priorities" when Obama was a senator and during his administration.
Feinstein, 84, has held her the seat since 1992 but is facing frustration from liberals who believe her old-school Senate collegiality is out of touch in the era of President TrumpDonald John TrumpStormy Daniels lawyer: There were 'extensive communications' on settling hush-money deal before election Trump asks Pentagon to look at options for withdrawing troops from South Korea: report Adelson helped arrange canceled Pruitt trip to Israel: report MORE.
She failed to secure the California Democratic Party’s endorsement earlier this year, winning 37 percent of delegates' votes compared to the 54 percent captured by state Senate leader Kevin de León (D). A candidate must win 60 percent of the vote to secure an endorsement.
Feinstein heaped praise on Obama on Friday, calling him a "singular president" with a "remarkable legacy" and pledged to "carry his torch forward."
"It means a great deal to me to receive President Obama’s endorsement, and I’m thankful and honored for his trust," she said.
In a shot at Trump, Feinstein added that Obama "had the grace, wisdom and even-handedness that we quickly came to expect from a president — and that we’re now so sorely disappointed by its absence."
Obama's endorsement comes after former Vice President Joe BidenJoseph (Joe) Robinette BidenWill the Supreme Court end up deadlocked if Kennedy retires? The Hill's Morning Report: Giuliani bombshell draws Trump into Cohen legal mess Poll: Warren, Biden top picks among New Hampshire Dems MORE threw his support behind Feinstein in March. She's also been endorsed by House Democratic Leader Nancy PelosiNancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiPelosi: Questions still need to be answered about chaplain's dismissal House chaplain rescinds resignation Poll: Dems lead GOP by 8 points on generic House ballot MORE (Calif.) and Sen. Kamala HarrisKamala Devi HarrisPoll: Warren, Biden top picks among New Hampshire Dems Senate confirms Pompeo as Trump's new secretary of State Budowsky: End the DNC malpractice MORE (D-Calif.), who is considered a potential 2020 White House contender.
Early and absentee voting for the race is scheduled to start on Monday. The primary is on June 5.
Tags Dianne Feinstein Kamala Harris Nancy Pelosi Donald Trump Joe Biden California senate primary challenge