McConnell: Midterms will be 'very challenging' for GOP

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellGraham working on new ObamaCare repeal bill The Hill's 12:30 Report The Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by CVS Health — Big night for women in primary elections MORE (R-Ky.) said on Thursday that the midterm elections will be "very challenging" for Republicans, predicting that both chambers are in play.

"I think the safest place to be is just to say that this is going to be a very challenging election, and I don’t think we know in May ... whether it’s Category 3, 4 or 5," he told The Washington Post.

He added that, historically, the party in power loses seats during off-year elections.

“It’s pretty hard to deny the history of off-year elections, particularly off-year elections two years into the first term,” McConnell said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though control of the House is widely considered to be in play heading into November, Republicans face a more favorable map in their quest to keep control of the Senate.

Republicans have a narrow 51-49 majority in the chamber and face a slate of nasty primary fights.

But Democrats are defending roughly two dozen seats in November, including several in red and purple states won by President Trump Donald John TrumpGiuliani says FBI may have placed spy in Trump campaign Giuliani: There is 'nothing illegal about looking for dirt on political opponents' Giuliani: If Mueller subpoenas us, we will challenge it MORE in 2016. Trump, during his closed-door meeting with Republicans this week, specifically name checked Democratic Sens. Joe Donnelly Joseph (Joe) Simon DonnellyOvernight Defense: New doubts about Trump-Kim summit | Senate panel approves Haspel for CIA chief | Study sets price tag for war against terrorism at .8 trillion Flake comes out against Haspel's nomination to lead CIA Senators should be unanimous in their support of Haspel for CIA chief MORE (Ind.) and Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinTrump makes Manchin top target for midterms Overnight Defense: New doubts about Trump-Kim summit | Senate panel approves Haspel for CIA chief | Study sets price tag for war against terrorism at .8 trillion Flake comes out against Haspel's nomination to lead CIA MORE (W.Va.).

McConnell, however, told The Post that control of the Senate could be determined, in part, by the outcome of battles for seats currently held by Republicans.

In addition to Montana, North Dakota, Missouri, Indiana, West Virginia and Florida, where Republicans want to unseat Democratic incumbents, McConnell also pointed to the Senate battles in Arizona, Nevada and Tennessee.

GOP Sen. Dean Heller Dean Arthur HellerTrump gives GOP midterm pep talk Grassley on potential Supreme Court retirements: 'Do it yesterday' Overnight Energy: House votes to advance Yucca Mountain nuke waste plan | EPA won't reverse danger findings for paint stripping chemical | County sues oil companies over climate MORE is running for reelection in Nevada while GOP Sens. Bob Corker Robert (Bob) Phillips CorkerNorth Korea’s threat casts doubt on Trump-Kim nuclear summit Cruel comment on McCain shows White House rots from head down Trump gives GOP midterm pep talk MORE (Tenn.) and Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeOvernight Defense: New doubts about Trump-Kim summit | Senate panel approves Haspel for CIA chief | Study sets price tag for war against terrorism at .8 trillion Flake comes out against Haspel's nomination to lead CIA Cruel comment on McCain shows White House rots from head down MORE (Ariz.) are retiring, sparking fights for who will replace them.

"By any objective standard, those are the seats that are likely to be in play,” McConnell told The Post.

The Senate GOP leader did not, however, mention Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin where Democratic Sens. Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell BrownThe Memo: Elizabeth Warren steals show at 2020 audition Overnight Finance: Businesses vie for protection at hearing on Trump's tariffs | Fed picks vow to rebuff Trump pressure on interest rates | Boeing case opens door to tariffs on EU Senate Democrats urge Trump to focus on US over China MORE, Bob Casey Robert (Bob) Patrick CaseyTrump congratulates 'special guy' Barletta on win in Pennsylvania The Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by CVS Health — Big night for women in primary elections Trump-backed congressman wins GOP Senate primary in Pa. MORE and Tammy Baldwin Tammy Suzanne BaldwinVukmir gets boost with Wisconsin Senate GOP primary endorsement GOP senate candidate dismisses 'fake outrage' over remarks against Democratic veterans Wisconsin senate candidates battle for key GOP endorsement MORE, respectively, are running for reelection in states won by Trump.