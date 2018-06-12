Democrats seize on DOJ's ObamaCare decision ahead of midterms

Congressional Democrats are seizing on the Department of Justice's (DOJ) decision to not defend key parts of ObamaCare in court, signaling they think the issue could pay political dividends in November.

The DOJ, as part of its announcement late last week , argued the law's protections for people with pre-existing conditions should be invalidated because the individual mandate that required people have insurance or pay a penalty is now repealed.

"Democrats have not and will not lose sight of the fact that the Trump administration and the Republican Congress have systematically worked to sabotage our health-care system. ... If you ask the American people the number one issue they care about it's health care, not anything else," Schumer said.

Schumer said the DOJ's decision was "shameful" and Democrats will try to force health care-related votes on the Senate floor throughout the summer.

"Everybody I know in the Senate — everybody — is in favor of maintaining coverage for pre-existing conditions. There is no difference in opinion about that whatsoever," McConnell said at his weekly press conference

Schumer fired back that Republicans should urge the Trump administration to reverse its decision not to defend key parts of the health-care law.

Meanwhile, David Bergstein, a spokesman for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, said in a statement that Republicans "want to slash coverage for pre-existing conditions."

"Voters will hold every Republican Senate candidate accountable for spiking their costs and slashing their coverage," he added.

Democrats have viewed the fight over ObamaCare during the Trump administration as a winning issue for them politically.

More than 1 in 5 voters, 22 percent, say that health care is their top issue in the November midterm election, according to a NBC News–Wall Street Journal poll released earlier this month