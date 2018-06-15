McConnell: Mueller 'ought to wrap it up'

"I think it would be great if we got to a conclusion and got to a conclusion some time soon," McConnell told Fox News at the time.
Senate Republicans have largely stayed away from trying to put a timeline on the investigation or supporting Trump's belief that Mueller's probe is a "witch hunt."
"I think Director Mueller would be well advised to wrap up his investigation. Most of the, virtually all of the charging he's done, are for people lying in the investigation or for non-campaign conduct," Sen. John CornynJohn CornynSenate rejects effort to boost Congress's national security oversight Graham jokes about Corker: GOP would have to be organized to be a cult Ernst, Fischer to square off for leadership post MORE (Texas), the No. 2 Senate Republican, told reporters this week.
He added that unless Mueller "wants to be the main focal point of the midterm election, which again is not something the Department of Justice or FBI should be doing, then I think he needs to wrap it up."
GOP Sen. John ThuneJohn Randolph ThuneGraham jokes about Corker: GOP would have to be organized to be a cult Ernst, Fischer to square off for leadership post Facebook faces new data firestorm MORE (S.D.), the No. 3 Senate Republican, told Fox News last month that he thought it was "time for them to begin to start winding this down."
