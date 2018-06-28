Trump, White House start outreach to key Supreme Court votes

President Trump Donald John TrumpDem Senator: Trump's next Supreme Court nominee would overturn Roe v. Wade Trump: My supporters should be called the 'super elite' Trump: Heitkamp will be 'told' to vote against any nominee to replace Kennedy MORE and White House staffers have started reaching out to key senators viewed as potential swing votes ahead of a high-stakes fight to install a new Supreme Court justice.

Trump met at the White House on Thursday with Democratic Sens. Joe Donnelly Joseph (Joe) Simon DonnellyElection Countdown: Kennedy retirement shakes up midterms | Big primary night for progressives | Fallout from Crowley's defeat | Trump flexes his muscles in GOP primaries | The Hill's Latina Leaders spotlights 2018 candidates Conservative groups prepared to spend big to boost next Supreme Court nominee Senate set for intense fight over Trump’s pick to replace Kennedy MORE (Ind.), Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinElection Countdown: Kennedy retirement shakes up midterms | Big primary night for progressives | Fallout from Crowley's defeat | Trump flexes his muscles in GOP primaries | The Hill's Latina Leaders spotlights 2018 candidates Conservative groups prepared to spend big to boost next Supreme Court nominee Senate set for intense fight over Trump’s pick to replace Kennedy MORE (W.Va.) and Heidi Heitkamp Mary (Heidi) Kathryn HeitkampTrump: Heitkamp will be 'told' to vote against any nominee to replace Kennedy Trump stokes feud with Waters at North Dakota rally WATCH LIVE: Trump holds rally in North Dakota after Kennedy retirement announcement MORE (N.D.), who are all running for reelection this year in states Trump won in 2016.

The president also met with several crucial GOP senators who will be key to confirming a nominee to fill the forthcoming court vacancy created Justice Anthony Kennedy's decision to retire, which is effective at the end of July.

"I had a good conversation with the president on a range of issues, including the Supreme Court vacancy ... When the president presents the Senate with his choice for the Supreme Court, I will thoroughly review the record and qualifications of that nominee," Donnelly said in a statement Thursday.

Manchin said in a tweet that he and Trump had a "productive conversation about how we can work together to move [West Virginia] and our county forward."

I appreciate @realDonaldTrump inviting me to the White House tonight. We had a productive conversation about how we can work together to move #WV and our county forward. I look forward to more positive meetings. — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) June 29, 2018

Heitkamp said in a statement on Thursday night she and Trump had a "solid discussion" about the Supreme Court when they met.

"I stressed the importance of nominating someone to the Supreme Court who is pragmatic, fair, compassionate, committed to justice, and above politics – traits that match Justice Kennedy and which I know are important to North Dakotans. I told the president that he has a chance to unite the country by nominating a true non-ideological jurist," Heitkamp said

Heitkamp, Manchin and Donnelly all voted for Trump's first Supreme Court pick, Justice Neil Gorsuch, last year. Trump lashed out at Heitkamp during a rally in North Dakota this week, predicting she wouldn't support his eventual nominee to replace Kennedy even though she supported his first Supreme Court pick. Heitkamp appeared to reference Trump's remarks in her statement Thursday, saying "political speeches are just that."



"But the next day, I’m ready to get to work. As I said, if the president wants to meet with me, I’m ready to participate and advocate for North Dakota. And that’s exactly what happened today,” she added.

Collins said that the administration shouldn't "confine" themselves, while Murkowski questioned, while speaking to The Washington Post, "how we got so wedded to that list."

The outreach comes after Marc Short, the director of legislative affairs, told reporters that White House staff had begun talking on Thursday with key senators in both parties.