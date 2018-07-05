Tester: Talk of Trump impeachment 'not appropriate'

Democratic Sen. Jon TesterJonathan (Jon) TesterSupreme Court vacancy throws Senate battle into chaos Koch-backed group targets two Senate Republicans over spending in six-figure ad blitz Overnight Defense: White House 'strongly objects' to ZTE provision | Senate subpanel advances 5B Pentagon spending bill | New questions about VA pick MORE (Mont.) is hitting back at the progressive wing of his party, saying that talk of impeaching President TrumpDonald John TrumpChelsea Handler issues July 4 apology to world: 'We’re sorry about our president' US pork producers prepare for steep tariffs: 'I don't want to be the patriot who dies at the end of the war' ACLU membership grew from 400,000 to 1.84 million after Trump was elected: report MORE is inappropriate.
© Greg Nash