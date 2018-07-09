2020 White House contenders race to oppose Trump's pick

© Greg Nash
Several Democratic senators considered contenders for the party's 2020 White House nomination quickly came out in opposition to Brett Kavanaugh, President TrumpDonald John TrumpMichelle Wolf in July Fourth salute: 'God bless abortions and God bless America' Graham: Trump's Supreme Court picks 'all winners' Man arrested after allegedly threatening to kill Trump supporters, GOP lawmaker MORE's Supreme Court pick.
Democratic Sens. Cory BookerCory Anthony BookerClash looms over ICE funding Pence delivers pep rally for ICE agents amid Dem attacks No one can use Mueller probe to hold up Supreme Court nominee MORE (N.J.), Kamala HarrisKamala Devi HarrisWith ghosts of ’68 haunting the midterms, Trump may soften rhetoric Election Countdown: Calls to abolish ICE test Dem candidates | First round of House GOP 'Young Guns' | How Tester is handling Trump's Montana visit | Dem candidate won't back Schumer as leader | Super PACs ramp up Missouri ad buys The Hill's 12:30 Report MORE (Calif.) and Kirsten GillibrandKirsten Elizabeth GillibrandClash looms over ICE funding Pence delivers pep rally for ICE agents amid Dem attacks There's a better response to abuse than abolishing ICE MORE (N.Y.) were among the senators who said on Monday night that they would oppose Kavanaugh.
“Judge Brett Kavanaugh represents a direct and fundamental threat to that promise of equality and so I will oppose his nomination to the Supreme Court. Specifically, as a replacement for Justice Anthony Kennedy, his nomination presents an existential threat to the health care of hundreds of millions of Americans," Harris said in a statement just minutes after Trump announced his selection.
Booker added separately that Kavanaugh should be a "non-starter" for every senator.
“The nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court is enormously concerning and I’m strongly opposed to it," he said.
Gillibrand, in a series of tweets, said that she would "stand by my pledge to vote no" on Trump's nominee.
"The American people deserve the opportunity to make their voices heard in November about this lifetime appointment," Gillibrand said.
Tell your senators to hold the line. Tell them to refuse to hold a hearing. Tell them not to confirm anyone until after the midterm elections – when we can recommend a bipartisan nominee. Call, and don’t stop calling. There’s too much at stake not to raise your voice right now.— Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) July 10, 2018
The growing Democratic opposition to Kavanaugh's nomination came after Trump announced him as his choice to succeed retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy.
Sen. Bernie SandersBernard (Bernie) SandersThe Memo: At EPA, Pruitt is gone but policies stay With ghosts of ’68 haunting the midterms, Trump may soften rhetoric Krystal Ball: MSNBC never wanted Ed Schultz's working class audience MORE (I-Vt.) also urged opposition to Kavanaugh's nomination during a Facebook Q&A shortly after Trump's announcement.
"We're going to do everything we can to prevent" him from being seated, Sanders said during the Facebook event.
Contenders for the party's 2020 White House nomination have led the caucus since last year in opposing most of Trump's nominees amid pressure from a resurgent liberal base to play hardball with the administration.
In addition to potential White House contenders, Minority Leader Charles SchumerCharles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerAn end game on Supreme Court nominations Liberals forget Constitution as Supreme Court battle fires up Anti-Trump protesters sing national anthem outside rally MORE (D-N.Y.) pledged to oppose Kavanaugh's nomination and urged the Senate to reject it.
Sen. Chris Van HollenChristopher (Chris) Van HollenTrump gave the giant Chinese cellphone maker a stay of execution Senate Dems urge SEC to review stock buyback rules 5 people dead in shooting at Annapolis newspaper MORE (D-Md.), the chairman of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, also said on Monday night that he would oppose the nominee.
But Democrats don't have the ability to block Trump's nominee on their own.
After GOP senators got rid of the 60-vote filibuster for Supreme Court nominees last year, a nominee only needs a simple majority, so Republicans could confirm Kavanaugh without help from Democrats if their caucus remains united.
Their 51-seat majority is currently capped at 50 with Sen. John McCainJohn Sidney McCainAn end game on Supreme Court nominations Supreme Court talk dominates Sunday shows as Trump nears decision Hysteria about the Supreme Court vacancy isn't about abortion — it's about reparations MORE (R-Ariz.) absent as he battles brain cancer.
Three Democrats previously voted for Trump's first Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch.
