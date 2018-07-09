2020 White House contenders race to oppose Trump's pick

Several Democratic senators considered contenders for the party's 2020 White House nomination quickly came out in opposition to Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump Donald John TrumpMichelle Wolf in July Fourth salute: 'God bless abortions and God bless America' Graham: Trump's Supreme Court picks 'all winners' Man arrested after allegedly threatening to kill Trump supporters, GOP lawmaker MORE's Supreme Court pick.

“Judge Brett Kavanaugh represents a direct and fundamental threat to that promise of equality and so I will oppose his nomination to the Supreme Court. Specifically, as a replacement for Justice Anthony Kennedy, his nomination presents an existential threat to the health care of hundreds of millions of Americans," Harris said in a statement just minutes after Trump announced his selection.

Booker added separately that Kavanaugh should be a "non-starter" for every senator.

“The nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court is enormously concerning and I’m strongly opposed to it," he said.

Gillibrand, in a series of tweets, said that she would "stand by my pledge to vote no" on Trump's nominee.

"The American people deserve the opportunity to make their voices heard in November about this lifetime appointment," Gillibrand said.

Tell your senators to hold the line. Tell them to refuse to hold a hearing. Tell them not to confirm anyone until after the midterm elections – when we can recommend a bipartisan nominee. Call, and don’t stop calling. There’s too much at stake not to raise your voice right now. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) July 10, 2018

The growing Democratic opposition to Kavanaugh's nomination came after Trump announced him as his choice to succeed retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy.

Contenders for the party's 2020 White House nomination have led the caucus since last year in opposing most of Trump's nominees amid pressure from a resurgent liberal base to play hardball with the administration.

But Democrats don't have the ability to block Trump's nominee on their own.

After GOP senators got rid of the 60-vote filibuster for Supreme Court nominees last year, a nominee only needs a simple majority, so Republicans could confirm Kavanaugh without help from Democrats if their caucus remains united.

Three Democrats previously voted for Trump's first Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch.