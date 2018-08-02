Senate Democrats dissatisfied with White House's election security efforts

© Anna Moneymaker
Senate Democrats urged the administration to take election security "more seriously" on Thursday, the same day the White House had five of its top security officials discuss their efforts ahead of November's midterms.
The Democratic senators said in a joint statement that national security advisor John Bolton sent them a letter that fails to address their concerns about Russian meddling.
"We implore the administration to take this very real and imminent threat to our elections and our democracy more seriously," said Senate Minority Leader Charles SchumerCharles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerOvernight Health Care: Trump officials move to expand non-ObamaCare plans | GOP fails to block DC individual mandate | Ebola returns to Congo Anti-Israel, pro-BDS candidates are the future in a radicalized Democratic Party Is Trump colluding with Democrats? MORE (D-N.Y.) and Democratic Sens. Dick DurbinRichard (Dick) Joseph DurbinOvernight Defense: Senate sends 7B annual defense bill to Trump's desk | US sanctions Turkish officials over detained pastor | Korean War remains headed to Hawaii | Senators reassure allies on NATO support Senators privately met foreign allies to reassure them of NATO support Ex-ICE head: Trump officials mismanaged family separations MORE (Ill.), Dianne FeinsteinDianne Emiel FeinsteinSenators restart talks to fix family separations Senate Dems request all of Kavanaugh's White House documents Senators from both parties call for probe of immigrant abuse allegations MORE (Calif.), Amy KlobucharAmy Jean KlobucharGOP senator: Mueller's investigation has 'gotten confused' The Hill's Morning Report: GOP House divided ahead of midterm elections Hillicon Valley: Facebook stock plummets in biggest one-day drop | Trump threatens to investigate Twitter | GOP lawmaker backs off impeaching Rosenstein | Dems demand Trump officials testify on election security MORE (Minn.) and Chris Van HollenChristopher (Chris) Van HollenOvernight Defense: Senate sends 7B annual defense bill to Trump's desk | US sanctions Turkish officials over detained pastor | Korean War remains headed to Hawaii | Senators reassure allies on NATO support Senate Dem hints Trump Hotel may be behind president's 'obsession' to renovate FBI headquarters Obstacles mount for quick action on Russia sanctions MORE (Md.).
Bolton sent Democrats a letter on Thursday touting President TrumpDonald John TrumpPro-Trump pastor: Trump is 'the most pro-black' president I've ever seen Trump renews calls for interview with Mueller: report CNN's Acosta: Hannity is 'injecting poison into the nation's political bloodstream' MORE's "vast, government-wide effort" to protect the election system, adding that the president "will not tolerate interference."
But Democrats argue the letter doesn't respond to a slate of issues they raised in their initial July 27 letter to Bolton, including fully implementing Russia sanctions legislation and securing the extradition of the Russian nationals accused of interfering in the 2016 presidential election.
"Bolton’s response does not address any of this and failed to urge Republicans in the Senate to reconsider their position blocking critical funding requested by 21 states to bolster election security ahead of the midterms," the Democratic senators wrote.
Bolton's letter comes as the administration's five top national security officials, including Bolton, made a surprise appearance in the White House briefing room as part of an effort to show the administration is confronting Russian efforts to interfere in the midterm elections.
The press conference comes amid growing alarm in Washington about Russia's attempts to meddle in the November congressional races. But the rhetoric appeared to do little to assuage Democrats.
Van Hollen, in a separate statement, said Trump's team was confirming "what we've long known" and urged them to support his legislation with Sen. Marco RubioMarco Antonio RubioOvernight Defense: Senate sends 7B annual defense bill to Trump's desk | US sanctions Turkish officials over detained pastor | Korean War remains headed to Hawaii | Senators reassure allies on NATO support Senate sends 7B defense policy bill to Trump's desk GOP attempt to block funding for DC's individual mandate fails in Senate MORE (R-Fla.) that would slap new penalties on Moscow if the director of national intelligence determines they meddled in future elections.
Meanwhile, Sen. Mark WarnerMark Robert WarnerHillicon Valley: 'QAnon' conspiracy theory jumps to primetime | Senate Intel broadens look into social media manipulation | Senate rejects push for more election security funds | Reddit reveals hack Senate OKs sharing Intel panel documents on alleged Russian agent with DOJ, her lawyers Lawmakers warn that social media manipulation is 'bigger than a single election' MORE (D-Va.), the vice chairman of the Intelligence Committee, said in a tweet that he was "glad to see the White House finally do something about election security — even if it’s only a press conference. Now if only it was actually backed up by anything the President has said or done on Russia."
