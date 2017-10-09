Alec Baldwin to appear at Iowa Dem dinner

Actor Alec Baldwin is slated to appear at the Iowa Democratic Party’s fall gala in November.

“It’ll be the greatest night of your lives, believe us,” the event registration reads.

Ticket prices range from $50 for a general admission seat in the bleachers that does not include dinner to $10,000 for a ticket as a table host. The gala will take place on Nov. 27 in Des Moines.

Baldwin has portrayed President Trump on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” since 2016.