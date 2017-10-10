Clooney: Right's criticism of Dems associated with Weinstein hypocritical

Actor George Clooney in a new interview describes conservative criticism of Democrats associated with film producer Harvey Weintein as “a little pot and kettle,” noting the prior sexual harassment allegations levied against conservative figures like Roger Ailes and Bill O’Reilly.

“Yeah, that’s a little pot and kettle there, unfortunately. But I think that everything gets politicized these days. The reality is that this is a problem deeply ingrained in our society,” Clooney told The Daily Beast when asked about criticisms coming from conservatives in the days since a New York Times report that detailed accusations of sexual harassment against Weinstein.

"It was something that was talked about a lot on the left with Roger Ailes, Bill O'Reilly, and Donald Trump, and it's something that's going to be talked about a lot on the right with Harvey Weinstein," Clooney added.

"I think that rather than politicize it, there should be talk on both sides about the really bad behavior by powerful men and the horrible acts they commit. It’s pretty crazy to me.”

Clooney also said he hopes politicians either give back or donate any funds from the film producer and former studio executive, a move multiple Democratic senators have vowed to make.

“If politicians knew these stories, I doubt they’d have been taking donations from him at the [Democratic National Committee], and I hope that they will all give the money back or donate it to good causes,” Clooney said.

This report was updated at 10:01 a.m.