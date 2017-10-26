Late-night host Jimmy Fallon joked on Wednesday that the standing ovations President Trump said he received from Senate Republicans this week on Capitol Hill were people getting up to leave the meeting.

“Trump was tweeting again today. He said that his big meeting with GOP senators was a love fest, with multiple standing ovations,” Fallon said during his monologue on “The Tonight Show.” “Yep, they were mostly people getting up to leave, but still, that counts, as standing ovation.”

Trump said he received “multiple standing ovations” after a policy lunch on Tuesday with Senate Republicans.

“So nice being with Republican Senators today. Multiple standing ovations! Most are great people who want big Tax Cuts and success for U.S.,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Sen. John Kennedy John Neely KennedyMORE (R-La.) said Tuesday that the president received three standing ovations at the policy meeting.

Trump again referenced the ovations in a tweet early Wednesday when he slammed retiring Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeAuthorizing military force is necessary, but insufficient Republicans jockey for position on immigration McCain, Flake warn against 'politically-motivated penalties' for Canadian defense firm MORE (R-Ariz.).

“Jeff Flake, with an 18% approval rating in Arizona, said 'a lot of my colleagues have spoken out.' Really, they just gave me a standing O!” Trump wrote.