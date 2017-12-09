Actress Connie Britton endorses Doug Jones

Actress Connie Britton endorsed Democratic Senate candidate Doug Jones in a video shared Saturday as he battles Republican Roy Moore before next week's special election in Alabama.

"I'm supporting Doug Jones because he has always stood up for justice, and in the Senate he would fight to bring both sides together to discuss the issues that are important to hardworking families," Britton said in the video.

"Thank you for the kind words @conniebritton, and the support!" Jones said, sharing the clip.

Thank you @conniebritton for the kind words, and the support! pic.twitter.com/0LiuswlpdF — Doug Jones (@GDouglasJones) December 9, 2017

The "Nashville" actress was a vocal supporter of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton last year and had connections to the Obama administration.

While filming "Nashville" in Tennessee, Britton has also spoken out against proposed anti-LGBT legislation considered in the state legislature.

Jones, a former U.S. attorney for Alabama, will face Moore in the special election on Tuesday. Moore, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women, currently holds a slight lead in the race, according to polls.

President Trump formally endorsed Moore earlier this week and urged voters in Alabama to support the former Alabama Supreme Court chief justice during a rally in nearby Pensacola, Fla., on Friday night.