'Law & Order: SVU' star running for Congress

Actress Diane Neal has launched a House bid for New York’s 19th Congressional District.

The former “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit” star announced her candidacy on Twitter on Tuesday, saying she plans to run as an independent in the November election. Neal is running for the seat held by Rep. John Faso John James FasoVulnerable GOP incumbent returns Meehan donations Blue-state Republicans push tax law changes GOP racing to tax votes MORE (R), who was elected in 2016 to represent the Hudson Valley-area district.

Ok, so it’s ON!!! But I’m doing with nearly no staff, no donations (yet), with no party. Website will be up later today (fingers crossed) and all ready to go. But goal is bigger than parties. Goal is no negativity. Goal is HIGH ROAD all the way. — Diane Neal (@DianeNeal) February 6, 2018

And that’s why I dropped off social- to think, read, write, ponder. Reacquaint with every bit of Political Phil., History and Ethics from The Republic to Rackove. To make a plan for us worthy of American Ideals. So... pic.twitter.com/exFmokdxNl — Diane Neal (@DianeNeal) February 6, 2018

Neal, 42, appeared in more than 100 episodes of "SVU" as prosecutor Casey Novak.

Neal described her political views to The Daily Freeman as “a little Libertarian,” “a lot liberal” and "mostly progressive.”

“I have this amazing ability to be able to take really complicated policy and break it down into edible sound bites, which is something most porgoressive liberals cannot do,” she told the newspaper.

Neal needs 3,500 signatures to secure a spot on the ballot in November as an independent.

At least six Democrats have already announced their intention to challenge Faso, according to The Daily Freeman. A Democratic primary will be held on June 26.

The race is considered one of the closer contests on the ballot in November, with the nonpartisan Cook Political Report rating it as a toss-up.