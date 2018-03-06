Pussy Riot to appear onstage with Illinois Dem gubernatorial candidate

Russian punk-rock protest band Pussy Riot is reportedly set to appear onstage Tuesday in support of Daniel Biss, a Democratic candidate for Illinois governor.

The band, which gained attention after three of its members were arrested following a controversial performance at a Moscow cathedral, is known for its harsh criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Pussy Riot’s members say they are a fan of Biss’s “anti-corporate” campaign, according to the Chicago Tribune.

“Politicians WILL be accountable to us, not to billionaires and corporations,” the band wrote in a Facebook post advertising the event.

Left-wing grass-roots organization Reclaim Chicago helped connect the band to Biss, said Kristi Sanford, a spokeswoman for the group.

“We are both interested in fighting against oligarchy and plutocracy, so this was great timing,” Sanford told the Tribune. “We told them Daniel was fighting the super-rich and they said, ‘Let’s do it!’ ”

Biss, an Illinois state senator, has run his campaign to unseat GOP Gov. Bruce Rauner on a platform focused on moving away from “billionaires and machine politicians.”

A poll of the Democratic primary to challenge Rauner taken at the end of January found Biss in second place, with just over 17 percent of the vote. He fell behind J.B. Pritzker, whose family owns Hyatt Hotels, who had nearly 30 percent.

At the time the poll was taken, nearly 38 percent of voters were still undecided about who they would vote for in the March 20 primary.