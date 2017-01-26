Dem Castro weighs challenge to Cruz

Rep. Joaquín Castro (D-Texas) says he'll decide by the spring whether to challenge Republican Sen. Ted Cruz Ted CruzDem Castro weighs challenge to Cruz Graham mocks 'alternative facts' with Onion post The Hill's 12:30 Report MORE (Texas) in 2018.

“I said I’ll take a look at it, and I will,” said Castro Wednesday at a BuzzFeed Brews event at the Newseum in Washington, D.C. “I want to make a decision by the end of spring.

"Obviously, if you want to run in Texas, it’s a large state and you need a lot of money and a lot of time to mount a serious campaign,” he told BuzzFeed's Tarini Parti.

When first asked about Cruz, Castro had joked that his stomach was "going to be in knots."

“I don’t know if it’s the news; I don’t know if it’s the cafeteria food I ate earlier; I don’t know if it’s being asked about Ted Cruz,” he said.

The three-term lawmaker also poked fun at Cruz and his claim to like basketball.

Asked if he would play a pick-up game with the senator, Castro jokingly asked if he would be playing Cruz or Duke University basketball player Grayson Allen.

Earlier this week, sports website Deadspin mocked Cruz's claim that he plays basketball by asking him for proof. Cruz responded by tweeting a picture of Duke star Allen, who many say has a striking resemblance to the senator.

Castro was modest about his own basketball skills, telling the audience that his jump shot is "all right," even though he hasn't played in "probably six months."

Castro also discussed the new Trump administration, saying his concerns "are too many to count."

He singled out some of the bigger issues he is worried about, including immigration, ObamaCare, “our country’s position in the world” and “where the United States will be as a leader in the world after Donald Trump Donald TrumpReport: Trump considering executive orders on security Trump: Waterboarding isn't torture Trump calls Madonna 'disgusting' MORE is finished as president.”

But while he's at odds with the president, Castro said he has good relations with some congressional Republicans.

“You know who people are often surprised to hear I talk to every once in a while — is [Rep.] Louie Gohmert Louie GohmertDem Castro weighs challenge to Cruz Senate panel approves slew of tech bills Gohmert: Dems should be grateful they aren’t being punished for sit-in MORE,” Castro said.

“I go over to the Republican side and I have conversations, especially with the Texas Republicans … so there’s several of them I’ll talk to and talk about politics with.”