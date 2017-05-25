Hanks, Streep and Spielberg visit Post ahead of Pentagon Papers film

SPOTTED: A trio of Hollywood heavyweights — Oscar winners Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep and Steven Spielberg — touching down Thursday morning at The Washington Post.

Tom Hanks, and Spielberg, are sitting in on the @washingtonpost news meeting for upcoming movie on Pentagon Papers. pic.twitter.com/IzI0DKqQg6 — David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura) May 25, 2017

We hear the A-list trifecta is there doing research for an upcoming film about the Pentagon Papers.

“The Post,” to be directed by Spielberg, will focus on the newspaper’s 1971 publication of articles about the classified study about the Vietnam War.

Hanks will reportedly star as former Washington Post editor Ben Bradlee, while Streep will play the paper’s then-publisher, Katharine Graham.