Hanks, Streep and Spielberg visit Post ahead of Pentagon Papers film
© Getty Images

SPOTTED: A trio of Hollywood heavyweights — Oscar winners Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep and Steven Spielberg — touching down Thursday morning at The Washington Post.

We hear the A-list trifecta is there doing research for an upcoming film about the Pentagon Papers.

ADVERTISEMENT
“The Post,” to be directed by Spielberg, will focus on the newspaper’s 1971 publication of articles about the classified study about the Vietnam War.

Hanks will reportedly star as former Washington Post editor Ben Bradlee, while Streep will play the paper’s then-publisher, Katharine Graham.