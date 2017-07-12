Musician Kid Rock on Wednesday hinted at a Senate run in 2018, confirming that a campaign website with his name is real and teasing that he will have a “major announcement in the near future.”

Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, has previously been floated as a possible Republican challenger to unseat Sen. Debbie Stabenow Debbie StabenowStabenow fundraising off rumored Kid Rock challenge Kid Rock hints at Michigan Senate run Overnight Healthcare: Senate Republicans eye repeal vote next week | Pence endorses repeal and delay | Cruz-Lee proposal hinges on budget score MORE (D-Mich.).

On Wednesday, he said he’s gotten a lot of inquiries about a campaign website entitled “Kid Rock for Senate” and confirmed that it’s real.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real… http://kidrockforsenate.com The answer is an absolute YES,” Ritchie tweeted on Wednesday.

He followed up in a second tweet, “Stay tuned, I will have a major announcement in the near future - Kid Rock.”

A representative for Ritchie wouldn't comment on a Senate run and referred to the musician's Facebook page where he also posted about the campaign site.

Ritchie, who performed at the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland, was first a supporter of GOP presidential candidate Ben Carson, but announced in early 2016 that he backed President Trump.

Following Trump’s victory, Ritchie started selling a line of Trump-inspired clothes and he visited the White House in April along with former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) and musician Ted Nugent.

The only link currently on the campaign site is a link to his merchandise through Warner Bros Records.

Stabenow has so far drawn one Republican contender. Lena Epstein, who was co-chairwoman of Trump’s Michigan campaign, is the only declared challenger. Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.) is also considering a Senate run.

Stabenow is one of 10 Democratic Senate incumbents running for reelection in a state Trump won last November. A GOP presidential nominee hasn’t carried Michigan since 1988. Trump pulled off a major upset victory and won by 10,000 votes.

But any Republican who faces Stabenow will have an uphill battle. The Michigan Democrat has served in the upper chamber since 2000 and easily won her two reelection races by double-digit margins.

-This post was last updated at 5:30 p.m.