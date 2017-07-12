Stabenow fundraising off rumored Kid Rock challenge

Sen. Debbie Stabenow Debbie StabenowStabenow fundraising off rumored Kid Rock challenge Kid Rock hints at Michigan Senate run Overnight Healthcare: Senate Republicans eye repeal vote next week | Pence endorses repeal and delay | Cruz-Lee proposal hinges on budget score MORE (D-Mich.) is already fundraising off of the possibility that she may face a surprising contender in her 2018 reelection bid…Kid Rock.



“This afternoon, Kid Rock tweeted out that he was going to have a big announcement and hinted that he was going to challenge me for the U.S. Senate,” a Wednesday email from Stabenow’s campaign read.



“We don’t know if this is real or just a publicity stunt,” the fundraising pitch to supporters continued, “But after Donald Trump Donald TrumpConway brings visual aids to Hannity interview Gorka debates ‘fake news’ with CNN’s Anderson Cooper Exclusive: DOJ let Russian lawyer into US before she met with Trump team MORE’s surprising win last year, we need to act fast.”



On Wednesday, Kid Rock hinted to his nearly 400,000 followers that a campaign might be real.

I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real… https://t.co/RRVgISDFeq The answer is an absolute YES. pic.twitter.com/uYCUg6mjW1 — Kid Rock (@KidRock) July 12, 2017

Stay tuned, I will have a major announcement in the near future - Kid Rock — Kid Rock (@KidRock) July 12, 2017

A rep for the “All Summer Long” singer wouldn’t comment about a possible Senate run, and referred ITK to Kid Rock’s Facebook page, which also mentioned the Senate campaign site.



“Will you donate $5 right now to help me raise what I need to fight back?” the message from Stabenow for U.S. Senate says.



The politically active, Michigan-born entertainer performed at the 2016 Republican National Convention and made headlines in April when he posed for snapshots in the White House with former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) and musician Ted Nugent.



Kid Rock, 46, also opened up an online shop last year featuring President Trump-inspired clothing items.



The only link currently on the campaign site directs visitors to merchandise for sale, including a $25 “Kid Rock for US Senate” t-shirt and a $16 yard sign bearing the same message.