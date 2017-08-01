Rosie O'Donnell said in a tweet Tuesday that women should "form our own party" if Democrats support the campaigns of candidates who do not support abortion rights, which a top party official refused to rule out in a recent interview with The Hill.

WOMEN SHOULD FORM OUR OWN PARTY IF DEMS DO THIS #dontYOUdare https://t.co/wxYyEaGn3V — ROSIE (@Rosie) August 1, 2017

Her comments came in response Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) saying that "there is not a litmus test" for Democratic candidates going into the 2018 midterm elections.

Luján told The Hill in an interview published Monday that Democrats will not withhold financial support from Party candidates who oppose abortion rights.

O'Donnell's tweet, pinned to the top of her account, was a reply to another response to Luján's statements.

Throwing women, women's healthcare & reproductive choices under the bus seems quite easy for Dem leadership, no? https://t.co/D692g5RFvE pic.twitter.com/3bQajogxvE — Kausik (@kausikdatta22) August 1, 2017