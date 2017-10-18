Talk show host and entrepreneur Oprah Winfrey pushed back on speculation she might run for president in 2020, saying she would not be pursuing public office.

"There will be no running for office of any kind for me," Winfrey said on "CBS This Morning" on Wednesday.

Winfrey fueled speculation last month that she might actually run for the White House when she re-tweeted a column calling for her to run for president, saying "thank you for your vote of confidence."

@jpodhoretz Thanks for your VOTE of confidence!Democrats’ best hope for 2020: Oprah | New York Post https://t.co/tvt82v8cMH — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) September 28, 2017

The New York Post piece, which was written by John Podhoretz, calls her the Democratic Party's "best hope" for 2020.

“I believe she’s uniquely positioned, should she wish to commit herself, to seek the Democratic nomination for president,” Podhoretz wrote.

Winfrey previously said she would rule out running for public office in June during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.