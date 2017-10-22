A photo of pop music star Lady Gaga and all five living former presidents went viral on social media this weekend as the group united to raise money for disaster relief.

Former Presidents Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill ClintonBill ClintonAll five living former presidents to attend hurricane relief concert The Hill's 12:30 Report The Hill's 12:30 Report MORE, George W. Bush and Barack ObamaBarack Hussein ObamaGeorge W. Bush honors father at benefit for hurricane victims Dem senator: ‘I miss every one of’ our last 5 presidents All five living former presidents appear at hurricane relief benefit concert MORE gathered for a benefit concert at the One America Appeal fundraiser.


The five leaders joined together to raise money for victims of the recent hurricanes that have devastated the U.S.

The joint effort has raised $31 million so far for disaster relief, the campaign announced hours before the concert.

Lady Gaga performed her song “Million Reasons” at the concert, and a photo of the pop star with the presidents quickly went viral on social media, with a few Twitter users joking that Lady Gaga fit right in with the group.

