Ellen DeGeneres is practically begging former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenDems win from coast to coast Dems mull big changes after Brazile bombshell Dem ousts incumbent Republican in Manchester mayoral race MORE to make a 2020 White House bid.

“Just remember that’s what I would like to see,” DeGeneres told Biden after asking him about the possibility of running.

Biden appears as a guest on Monday's upcoming episode of DeGeneres’s eponymous talk show to promote his new book, “Promise me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose,” a memoir about his late son, Beau Biden.

“I — honest-to-God, I haven’t made up my mind,” Biden said in a preview clip from the show, repeating a sentiment he’s expressed in previous interviews.

“I’ve done not a single thing to promote that or to organizationally do anything,” Biden continued. “My dad had another expression, he’d say, ‘Joey, don’t compare me to the almighty, compare me to the alternative.'”

“I think the reason I am looking good now is the alternative.”

DeGeneres, who clasped her hands as if praying while inquiring about Biden challenging President Trump, said, “And I don’t know if it’s going to be myself or Oprah [Winfrey] as your running mate.”

“But anyway, yes, I understand,” she said. “Your focus is the book, and it should be.”

“I love you so much,” she added.