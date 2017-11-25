Charles Barkley knocks 'white separatist' Roy Moore before Auburn game

Sports analyst and former NBA star Charles Barkley ripped Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore on Saturday, calling the controversial GOP nominee a "white separatist."

Barkley, who is an Alabama native, told reporters at an Auburn football game that Moore should have been disqualified the moment he allied with former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon.

"I mean Roy Moore is running with Steve Bannon as his right-hand man, who is a white separatist. I'm not even going to get into the women stuff, but how can you be a white separatist and represent all the constituents in your state?" Barkley said.

Moore is accused by several women of pursuing them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s. One woman said Moore initiated a sexual encounter with her when she was 14.

Moore has denied the allegations and vowed to stay in the Senate race despite losing national support from Republicans ahead of a December special election against Democrat Doug Jones.

"Everybody is going crazy over these sexual allegations, but Roy Moore, to me, when he brought in Steve Bannon, should have been disqualified," Barkley told reporters Saturday. "How can you have a guy who is running with a white separatist, running for a political office?"

Barkley went on to characterize Bannon as a "white nationalist," similar to those who rallied in Charlottesville, Va., and elsewhere earlier this year.

"We have a lot of black people in this state who are amazing people," he added. "But to run a campaign with a guy as your chief advocate who is a white nationalist, a white separatist, that should have disqualified Roy Moore way before this women stuff came up."

Barkley is no stranger to sounding off about politics in his home state. In September, he condemned "ignorant" Alabamians who applauded President Trump's call for NFL owners to fire players who kneel during the national anthem.

Trump went after NFL players who kneel during the anthem while speaking at a rally in Alabama in September, calling such players a "son of a bitch." Trump made the remarks while stumping for GOP Sen. Luther Strange Luther Johnson StrangeAlabama election has GOP racing against the clock McConnell PAC demands Moore return its money Graham on Moore: 'We are about to give away a seat' key to Trump's agenda MORE (Ala.), who was running against Moore in a primary at the time.

“The president of the United States should never use the word ‘SOB,’ ” Barkley said at the time.

“That's just 100 percent inappropriate,” he continued. “I'm embarrassed because he said the speech in Alabama and got a rousing reception when he said those things. So it hurts me that those ignorant folks in Alabama would applaud something so stupid.”