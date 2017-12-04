Schumer celebrates New York Giants firing head coach: ‘About time’

Sen. Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerGOP should reject the left's pessimism and the deficit trigger Fallon: Trump’s empty seats photo probably reminded him of his inauguration Congress should represent Americans — not illegal aliens MORE (D-N.Y.) on Monday morning cheered the NFL’s New York Giants firing head coach Ben McAdoo.

“About time,” the Senate minority leader tweeted with a link to a New York Post report on McAdoo’s firing.

The Giants fired McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese one day after another loss dropped their record to 2-10. The team’s season has been filled with disappointment and controversy, with McAdoo benching longtime quarterback Eli Manning, ending his consecutive-games-started streak at 210.

Schumer, a longtime Giants fan, has attended the team’s Super Bowl championship parades in the past. In 2012, he wagered local craft beers with Sen. Jeanne Shaheen Cynthia (Jeanne) Jeanne ShaheenTillerson defends leadership of State Department Keeping guns out of the hands of domestic abusers will prevent more senseless tragedies State Department wracked by departures under Trump: report MORE (D-N.H.) on the outcome of that year’s Super Bowl between the Giants and the New England Patriots, which the Giants won.

Schumer told Roll Call earlier this year that if he could have any other job, he would choose to be the Giants’s general manager.



