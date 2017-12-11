Spicer promises to hit press for 'rampant hostility' toward Trump in new book

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer is writing a book about his time in the Trump administration, his publisher announced Monday evening.

The book, called “The Briefing,” will share details from Spicer’s tenure as press secretary and hit the press for its “rampant hostility” to President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE, Spicer told The Washington Examiner.

“This isn’t about White House gossip. I can tell you from first-hand experience of the rampant hostility President Trump faces daily from the mainstream press, and I want the American people to have an opportunity to hear the truth they won’t hear from mainstream media,” Spicer said.

“I look forward to sharing my stories and setting the record straight,” he added.

The book will be released on July 23.

The memoir will come from conservative publisher Regnery Publishing, which advertises the book as taking “readers behind the scenes of his turbulent tenure as President Trump’s press secretary, shedding new light on the headline-grabbing controversies of the Trump administration’s first year.”

“Regnery is the perfect home for Sean Spicer to tell his story,” Marji Ross, president of Regnery, told The Examiner.

“Sean shares our mission to shine light on the stories the mainstream media won’t cover, and we are honored to partner with him on this project.”

Regnery publishes prominent conservative authors including Ann Coulter and Dinesh D’Souza.

Spicer left the White House over the summer but has not found a permanent position since then. TV networks, including Fox News, have passed on hiring the former top spokesman.