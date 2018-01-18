Hulk Hogan on Florida Senate run: 'At this moment, it’s a flat-out no'

Hulk Hogan says he’s “thought about” a potential Florida Senate run, but his answer is “a flat-out no” at the moment.

“I’ve thought about it — as of late, people calling my phone, driving me crazy about running for Senate. They want me to run for governor, they want me to run for mayor,” the former professional wrestling star, whose real name is Terry Bollea, told TMZ’s Harvey Levin in a Thursday interview, when asked if he’d ever consider running for Senate in the Sunshine State.

“At the end of the day, I’m just so confused because it’s like watching the politicians — the Democrats and the Republicans — it’s like nobody wants to work together,” Hogan added. “It’s like a wrestling match, with two wrestlers that are supposed to work together and paint this beautiful wrestling picture, the Republicans and Democrats act like they hate each other and they don’t want to do anything except create chaos. So I really don’t want to be any part of that.”

Earlier this week, Roger Stone Roger Jason StoneOvernight Finance: Hatch announces retirement from Senate | What you can expect from new tax code | Five ways finance laws could change in 2018 | Peter Thiel bets big on bitcoin Roger Stone retroactively registers lobbying contract Roger Stone suing Twitter over suspension MORE, a former adviser to President Trump Donald John TrumpDems flip Wisconsin state Senate seat Sessions: 'We should be like Canada' in how we take in immigrants GOP rep: 'Sheet metal and garbage' everywhere in Haiti MORE, said in an interview with Patrick Slevin that he was “focused on persuading” Hogan to challenge Florida Gov. Rick Scott (R) in a hypothetical Republican Senate primary.

“At a minimum, I hope to convince Hogan to body slam Scott in every debate,” Stone said.

Scott hasn’t yet announced whether he’ll challenge Sen. Bill Nelson Clarence (Bill) William NelsonSenate campaign fundraising reports roll in Week ahead: Tech giants to testify on extremist content Puerto Rico's children need recovery funds MORE’s (D-Fla.) reelection bid, though Trump has publicly urged Scott to mount a bid.

"I have to say, what do I know, but I hope this man right here, Rick Scott, runs for the Senate," Trump said in Florida last year.

Hogan, 64, said Thursday that despite supporting then-Sen. Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaMcCarthy: ‘No deadline on DACA’ Democrats will need to explain if they shut government down over illegal immigration Trump’s first year in office was the year of the woman MORE (D-Ill.) in the 2008 election, he would potentially run as a Republican. But he downplayed any immediate political ambitions, saying, “Right now, at this moment, it’s a flat-out no.”

The ex-WWE star could face an uphill battle with any Senate bid. Hogan was heard in a leaked 2015 sex tape using a racial epithet to refer to his daughter’s then-boyfriend. The wrestler later said in a 2016 interview that he’s “not a racist,” calling the remark “the stupidest thing I ever said.”

In 2016, Hogan reached a settlement with Gawker Media after the company’s now-defunct website, Gawker, posted portions of the sex tape.

The lawsuit, which bankrupted Gawker, was funded by Peter Thiel, the rare Silicon Valley billionaire who openly supports Trump. Thiel has acknowledged his grudge with Gawker began when it outed him as gay.

Hogan expressed confidence on Thursday about his chances if he were to dive into politics.

“After seeing Donald Trump’s fanbase and watching what [former wrestler-turned-Minnesota Gov.] Jesse Ventura did, in the state of Florida, I got a feeling it wouldn’t be that hard,” Hogan said. “I really do.”