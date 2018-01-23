Trump to host Macron in April for first state dinner: report

More than a year after taking office, President Trump Donald John TrumpDems flip Wisconsin state Senate seat Sessions: 'We should be like Canada' in how we take in immigrants GOP rep: 'Sheet metal and garbage' everywhere in Haiti MORE will reportedly host his first White House state dinner in April.

Trump will host French President Emmanuel Macron for an official state dinner on April 24, a senior White House official told Fox News's Fin Gomez on Tuesday.

The president became the first commander in chief in decades not to hold such a dinner during his first year in office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump, who visited France last year, has nixed the idea of a state dinner in the past.

“I would not be throwing [Chinese President Xi Jinping] a dinner,” Trump said during his 2016 presidential campaign, referring to a 2015 state visit then-President Obama held for the Chinese president.

“I would get him a McDonald’s hamburger and say we’ve got to get down to work,” Trump said at the time.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said last month there wasn’t a “singular reason” Trump hadn’t held a state dinner during his administration’s first year.

CNN reported Monday that Macron would be the honoree at Trump's first state visit, with an announcement coming as soon as later this week.