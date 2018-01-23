Duckworth to become first senator to give birth while in office

Sen. Tammy Duckworth Ladda (Tammy) Tammy DuckworthThe Hill's 12:30 Report Avalanche of Democratic senators say Franken should resign Dems resurface Flynn's 'lock her up' comments after Mueller charges MORE (D-Ill.) will soon become the first woman to give birth while serving in the Senate.

The Illinois Democrat told The Chicago Sun-Times Tuesday that she and her husband, Bryan Bowlsbey, are expecting their second child in April.

Only 10 lawmakers, including Duckworth, have given birth while serving in Congress, but all were members of the House. Duckworth, who is just over six months along in her pregnancy, will become the first sitting senator to give birth.

“I feel great,” Duckworth, 49, told the Sun-Times.

Duckworth, who was elected to the Senate in 2016, gave birth to her first child, Abigail, in 2014.

“I’ve had multiple IVF cycles and a miscarriage trying to conceive again, so we’re very grateful,” she said, referring to in vitro fertilization treatments.

Duckworth also announced her pregnancy on Twitter later Tuesday.

Wanted to share some exciting personal news... pic.twitter.com/ZZyu9pG2nq — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) January 23, 2018

The only one of Duckworth's Senate colleagues to have also given birth while serving in Washington is Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandTrump thinks he could easily beat Sanders in 2020 match-up: report Listen: EMILY’s List upbeat about Dem House in '19 Desperate Democrats shouldn't settle for Oprah MORE (D-N.Y.), who had her second child while serving in the House.

In a Tuesday statement, Duckworth's in-state colleague, Sen. Dick Durbin Richard (Dick) Joseph DurbinMcCarthy: ‘No deadline on DACA’ Ex-Sheriff David Clarke: Trump only one who 'cares about black American citizens' DHS chief takes heat over Trump furor MORE (D), said he "couldn't be happier" for her.

"From the moment she came into my office 13 years ago, I knew that Tammy Duckworth was one of the most extraordinary people I would ever meet. Her determination as a veteran with disabilities to overcome grievous combat injuries and lead a full life demonstrated a level of courage which inspires us all," Durbin said.

--Updated at 7:08 p.m.