Billboard from ‘God’ tells Michele Bachmann not to run for Senate
Marissa Luna, communications director for A Better Minnesota, took to Twitter to share a photo of the billboard, which responds to the former presidential candidate floating a Senate run.
Bachmann, who served eight years in Congress, said in a December interview with televangelist Jim Bakker that she was asking God whether she should run for the Senate seat left vacant following then-Sen. Al FrankenAlan (Al) Stuart FrankenSenate confirms Trump nominee despite missing 'blue slip' RNC will keep Wynn money until outside investigation is complete Gillibrand: Silence from GOP on Steve Wynn is 'deafening' MORE’s resignation amid sexual misconduct allegations. 

 
The billboard says that it was paid for by the Good Lord Above, a satirical website that “offers responses to comments made by GOP supporters on social media,” according to GoMN.com.
 
