Billboard from ‘God’ tells Michele Bachmann not to run for Senate

A billboard put up Thursday in St. Paul depicts God giving a special message to former Minnesota Rep. Michele BachmannMichele Marie BachmannPawlenty opts out of Senate run in Minnesota US ambassador repeated debunked claim that Abedin has 'egregious' ties to Muslim Brotherhood Bachmann considering running for Franken's seat MORE (R).
Marissa Luna, communications director for A Better Minnesota, took to Twitter to share a photo of the billboard, which responds to the former presidential candidate floating a Senate run.
Billboard currently outside our office...who did this? #mnsen #mnleg pic.twitter.com/JK1xD4wVQ9— Marissa Luna (@rissluna) February 1, 2018
Bachmann, who served eight years in Congress, said in a December interview with televangelist Jim Bakker that she was asking God whether she should run for the Senate seat left vacant following then-Sen. Al FrankenAlan (Al) Stuart FrankenSenate confirms Trump nominee despite missing 'blue slip' RNC will keep Wynn money until outside investigation is complete Gillibrand: Silence from GOP on Steve Wynn is 'deafening' MORE’s resignation amid sexual misconduct allegations.
The billboard says that it was paid for by the Good Lord Above, a satirical website that “offers responses to comments made by GOP supporters on social media,” according to GoMN.com.
Bachmann serves as a member of President TrumpDonald John TrumpSchiff: Nunes gave Trump 'secretly altered' version of memo Davis: ‘Deep state’ existed in ’16 – but it elected Trump Former Trump legal spokesman to testify to Mueller about undisclosed call: report MORE’s Evangelical Executive Advisory Board.
