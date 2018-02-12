Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman Omarosa Onee Manigault NewmanOmarosa may have secretly taped White House conversations: report The Trump Presidency: Year One Pence's chief lawyer, domestic policy director leaving White House: report MORE ripped Vice President Pence on "Celebrity Big Brother" on Monday, saying people would beg for President Trump Donald John TrumpTillerson: Russia already looking to interfere in 2018 midterms Dems pick up deep-red legislative seat in Missouri Speier on Trump's desire for military parade: 'We have a Napoleon in the making' MORE to come back if Pence replaced him.

"As bad as y'all think Trump is, you would be worried about Pence," Manigault Newman said, as reported by Entertainment Weekly. "We would be begging for days of Trump back if Pence became president."

"He's extreme. I'm Christian. I love Jesus. But he thinks Jesus tells him to say things," she continued.

Manigault Newman also warned her fellow contestants about the administration's crackdown on illegal immigrants, saying, "I've seen the plan" and it gets "more aggressive."

The former "Apprentice" contestant turned White House aide broke down in tears to fellow "Big Brother" cast member Ross Matthews in an earlier episode while discussing about her White House experiences, saying Americans should be worried about the administration.

"It’s going to not be OK, it’s not,” she said, adding, “It’s so bad.”

Deputy White House press secretary Raj Shah slammed Manigault Newman's comments during as briefing last week.

"Omarosa was fired three times on ‘The Apprentice,’ and this was the fourth time we let her go,” Shah said. “She had limited contact with the president while here. She has no contact now.”

Manigault Newman left her White House post in December.