Longtime manager of Bon Iver to run for Congress in Wisconsin: report

The longtime manager of Bon Iver is planning to launch a bid for Congress, NPR reported on Tuesday.

Kyle Frenette, 30, who co-founded Middle West Management, is planning to announce later this week his plans to run for Congress in Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District.

He is running for the seat currently held by Rep. Sean Duffy Sean Patrick DuffyGOP rep: We want DACA bill, but Dems want ‘an open border’ The Hill's 12:30 Report GOP rep: I have read ‘wide swaths’ of tax bill, not the whole thing MORE (R), his campaign manager, Christian Duffy, told NPR.

In the 2016 presidential election, President Trump Donald John TrumpTillerson: Russia already looking to interfere in 2018 midterms Dems pick up deep-red legislative seat in Missouri Speier on Trump's desire for military parade: 'We have a Napoleon in the making' MORE won Wisconsin's 7th Congressional district by 20 points.

"Democrats are mired in a crowded primary until the end of summer," Duffy's campaign spokesperson, Mark Bednar, said in an email to NPR.

"Meanwhile, Congressman Sean Duffy continues to fight for lower taxes, wage boosts, and greater opportunity for Wisconsinites of all backgrounds."

Frenette began managing the lead singer and songwriter of Bon Iver nearly 11 years ago.

According to NPR, it is not yet clear what party Frenette is affiliated with, but he went to a recent meeting of the Marathon County Democrats.