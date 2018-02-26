Melania Trump calls for 'positive habits on social media'

Melania Trump Melania TrumpTrump ambassador pick faced complaints from female workers: report Trump lashes out at 'Fake News Media' over Mueller indictments Sanders rebuffs WaPo on Trump focusing on shooting responders: 'Very misleading' MORE, whose husband is known for the barbs he hurls on Twitter, says adults should be “encouraging positive habits on social media” as an example for children.

“As I have said before, it is important that as adults we take the lead and responsibility in helping our children manage the many issues they're facing today,” the first lady said Monday, according to a press pool report, in remarks at the White House at a luncheon for spouses of the country's governors, who were meeting with President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE.

“This means encouraging positive habits on social media and technology,” Melania Trump said. “Even limiting time online and understanding the content they are exposed to on a daily basis.”

“I am asking you all to join me today and commit to promoting values such as encouragement, kindness, compassion and respect in our children,” the mother of 11-year-old Barron Trump added.

“With those values as a solid foundation, our kids will be better equipped to deal with many of the evils in our world today, such as drug abuse and addiction and negative social media interactions.”

Earlier in the day, President Trump’s Twitter habits were in the spotlight during a tense moment at the White House between Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) and the commander in chief.

Insole, 67, a potential 2020 White House contender, told Trump he rejected the president’s proposal to arm teachers as a way of preventing school shootings.

“So I just suggest we need a little less tweeting here, a little more listening,” Inslee said.

Trump didn’t directly respond to Inslee’s comment.

Given her husband’s penchant for Twitter battles, many critics have mocked Melania Trump’s past remarks against childhood cyber bullying.

"My passion is the same: helping children and helping women. And also I see now in 21st century, the social media, it's very damaging for the children," Trump told CNN’s Anderson Cooper in an interview ahead of the 2016 presidential election.