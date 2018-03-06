Cynthia Nixon assembling staff ahead of possible run for NY governor: report

Actress Cynthia Nixon is reportedly assembling a campaign team for a potential Democratic primary challenge to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Nixon is expected to place two staff members of New York Mayor Bill de Blasio's (D) first mayoral campaign, Rebecca Katz and Bill Hyers, in high positions, NY1 News reported Tuesday.

The former "Sex and the City" star, who has been rumored as a possible Democratic challenger to Cuomo for months, has criticized the governor in the past, particularly over his education policies, comparing him to conservative Education Secretary

A spokeswoman for Nixon told told Variety on Tuesday that she will "continue to explore" her options, citing the "many concerned New Yorkers" who have encouraged her to run.

Cuomo, a rumored 2020 presidential contender, is seeking reelection for a third term, and would face Nixon in the party's September primary if she enters the race.