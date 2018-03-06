Cynthia Nixon assembling staff ahead of possible run for NY governor: report

© Getty
Actress Cynthia Nixon is reportedly assembling a campaign team for a potential Democratic primary challenge to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Nixon is expected to place two staff members of New York Mayor Bill de Blasio's (D) first mayoral campaign, Rebecca Katz and Bill Hyers, in high positions, NY1 News reported Tuesday.
The former "Sex and the City" star, who has been rumored as a possible Democratic challenger to Cuomo for months, has criticized the governor in the past, particularly over his education policies, comparing him to conservative Education Secretary Betsy DeVosElizabeth (Betsy) Dee DeVosAmerican women will decide who wins and loses in 2018 elections Trump, Pence to address CPAC this week House Dems call for first Education Committee hearing on school shootings since Sandy Hook MORE.
A spokeswoman for Nixon told told Variety on Tuesday that she will "continue to explore" her options, citing the "many concerned New Yorkers" who have encouraged her to run.
Cuomo, a rumored 2020 presidential contender, is seeking reelection for a third term, and would face Nixon in the party's September primary if she enters the race.