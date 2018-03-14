Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Hakeem Sekou JeffriesHuckabee Sanders: Dems need to decide if they 'hate' Trump 'more than they love this country' Dem lawmaker to Trump: 'How dare you lecture us about treason' Black Dems take lead in push to impeach Trump MORE (D-N.Y.) is bringing hip hop to the House floor, honoring women rappers in a gushing tribute.

“Throughout the years, artists such as Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra and Bruce Springsteen have been recognized on the floor of the House of Representatives,” Jeffries said in a Tuesday speech.

“Today, I rise to honor the top 10 female MC hip-hop collaborations of all time,” he continued.

Who made the cut on Jeffries' top 10? “Starships” rapper Nicki Minaj, Missy Elliott, "My Chick Bad" rapper Eve, and Remy Ma, Lauryn Hill's "Ready or Not," and Da Brat, among others. Brooklyn-born rapper Lil' Kim took the top spot on Jeffries' list.





It’s not the first time the 47-year-old lawmaker has paid homage to music artists on the floor of the House. Last year, he led a tribute to the Notorious B.I.G.

"As we celebrate Women's History Month here in the United States Congress, these dynamic women are worthy to be praised," Jeffries said this week.