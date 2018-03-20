GOP Senate candidate attacks John Oliver as 'out of touch' over gay rabbit book

A Republican lawmaker from Vice President Pence's home state is hitting HBO host John Oliver over the "Last Week Tonight" host's release of a children's book spoofing one about the Pence family rabbit.

Rep. Luke Messer Allen (Luke) Lucas MesserOvernight Defense: Trump agrees to meet North Korea's Kim | Senators worry tariffs could hurt national security | State announces arms sale to Qatar, UAE GOP lawmaker: Trump should win Nobel Prize if North Korea disarms GOP rep tries to tie Dem senator to Kaepernick in new ad MORE (R-Ind.) wrote in a post that it was "sad to see" the HBO host "belittle Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceFeehery: March Madness John Oliver publishes spoof of book about Pence family rabbit Pence walks in Georgia St. Patrick's Day parade MORE's faith and mock a children's book the Pence family wrote together."

Oliver's book, “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Presents a Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo," features the Pence family rabbit, Marlon Bundo, meeting a fellow male rabbit before being told (to their dismay) by a stink bug that boys must marry girls.

“There are a few small differences between the two books. You’ll notice right away that our rabbit has a bow tie, so there’s that,” Oliver said on his show Sunday, after criticizing Pence sharply on LGBT issues. “Also, our story is about Marlon Bundo falling in love with another boy rabbit, because our Marlon Bundo is gay.”

The book spoofs “A Day in the Life of the Vice President,” written by Pence’s daughter, Charlotte, and illustrated by second lady Karen Pence Karen Sue PenceJohn Oliver's Pence family rabbit spoof book knocks Comey from No. 1 on best-sellers list John Oliver publishes spoof of book about Pence family rabbit Pence walks in Georgia St. Patrick's Day parade MORE, which made it to No. 5 on the Amazon bestseller list this week.

Oliver's book was the No. 1 bestseller Monday afternoon, passing former FBI Director James Comey James Brien ComeyAttorneys for Trump, Mueller hold face-to-face meeting to discuss potential interview topics: report Trump adds to legal team after attacks on Mueller Overnight Cybersecurity: Trump-linked data firm Cambridge Analytica attracts scrutiny | House passes cyber response team bill | What to know about Russian cyberattacks on energy grid MORE's unreleased book "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership."

Messer, who is running for Senate against incumbent Sen. Joe Donnelly Joseph (Joe) Simon DonnellyDem super PAC launches ad defending Donnelly on taxes Republicans insist tax law will help in midterms GOP chairman: House won't vote on Senate bill to loosen Dodd-Frank unless senators negotiate MORE (D) in the state Pence represented as governor for four years, did not take the joke in stride.

"More proof of how out of step media elites are with most Americans," he wrote on Facebook.

Pence, a conservative Christian, is a top target of the LGBT community. Last month, he was called out by the first two openly gay U.S. Olympians.