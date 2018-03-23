Cynthia Nixon: 'Sometimes a little naiveté is exactly what is needed'

Political inexperience is actually a strength in her New York gubernatorial bid, according to Cynthia Nixon, who says “sometimes a little naiveté is exactly what is needed.”

“With a jaded system everybody says, ‘Yeah, well, that’s the way it is.’ You need somebody to come and say, ‘Why? Why is that the way it is? Don’t try to tell me that I don’t have a right to stand here and say, ‘I want to be governor, because I think you’re doing a lousy job. Nobody is talking about the things that you’re not doing, so I am going to do it,’" the former “Sex and the City” star says in an interview with Glamour magazine published Friday.

Nixon’s remarks come after former New York City Council Speaker Christine Quinn called the actress an “unqualified lesbian” in an interview earlier this week. Quinn later clarified her comments , saying Nixon’s “identity has no bearing on her candidacy.”

Nixon, 51, says “a lot of things” propelled her to make a Democratic primary challenge against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“I think it’s the election of Donald Trump. I think it’s the defeat of Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonWhite House would like to see Biden ‘in the boxing ring’ in 2020 House Judiciary chair subpoenas DOJ for FBI documents The suit to make Electoral College more ‘fair’ could make it worse MORE. I think it’s what Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersCongress to require FEC report on foreign money in elections DCCC adds first black candidates to list of top candidates Hillary Clinton’s sorry apology is why she’s no champion for women MORE showed us is wrong with our party, and what we can do,” Nixon told the mag.

“What women did with the Women’s March knocked me out. It wasn’t just a day to scream and cry and to go home and forget about. It was a shot over the bow, like, ‘We’re here, and there’s a lot of us, and we’re not going away. You’re going to have to contend with us.’”

Nixon also responded to critics who argued that following former reality TV star President Trump Donald John TrumpPoll: Both parties need to do more on drug prices Senate approves .3 trillion spending bill, sending to Trump White House: Trump will delay steel tariffs for EU, six countries MORE’s election win, voters don’t need another “celebrity politician.”

“Andrew Cuomo is a celebrity politician because he was Mario Cuomo’s son. He is in a political celebrity family, and I am in a theatrical celebrity family,” Nixon said. “He was also a celebrity when he ran. But I don’t know. To me, celebrity seems like a distraction.”