Sarah Jessica Parker endorses Cynthia Nixon for NY governor

Sarah Jessica Parker says her longtime “Sex and the City” co-star, Cynthia Nixon, has her vote in the New York gubernatorial race.

The 53-year-old actress wrote to her more than 4 million followers on Instagram on Thursday:

Nixon, who played Miranda Hobbes on the HBO comedy, is challenging New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in a Democratic primary.

She thanked her former costar in a tweet:

Thank you @SJP, it means so much. ❤️



To help us continue to build our team, join here: https://t.co/E8zyb7i94o pic.twitter.com/wjwv76hEcB — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) March 29, 2018

A few eyebrows were raised Wednesday after Parker released a statement through a spokeswoman that didn’t directly endorse Nixon.

“Cynthia has been my friend and colleague since we were little girls,” Parker’s rep told The New York Post. “I look forward to talking to her about her New York state gubernatorial bid.”

Other former “Sex and the City” cast members, including Kristin Davis and David Eigenberg, have cheered on Nixon’s candidacy in the last week.

Parker was a prominent supporter of former President Obama, co-hosting a 2012 fundraiser for his reelection campaign at her home in Manhattan.

In the past year, the "Divorce" star has famously feuded with another former "Sex and the City" co-star, Kim Cattrall. While Cattrall, who starred as Samantha Jones on the series, has called Parker "cruel," and "not my friend," Parker has said she was "heartbroken" over the fallout.