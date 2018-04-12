Cynthia Nixon asks supporters to donate $4.20 after pledge to legalize marijuana

New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon (D) is asking supporters to commit to donations of $4.20 after she came out in favor of marijuana legalization in the state.

“Can we get 1,000 people to donate $4.20 a month in the next 24 hours?” Nixon tweeted Thursday, linking to a campaign donation page.

A lot of people have been donating exactly $4.20 since we announced our plan to legalize weed in NY. Can we get 1,000 people to donate $4.20 a month in the next 24 hours? Let’s try. Chip in here: https://t.co/eDrZqRJqj0 — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) April 11, 2018

The number 420 is often associated with marijuana.

The candidate and former “Sex and the City” star was first reported stating her support for legalizing the drug at a private fundraiser last week and released a video Wednesday reiterating her stance.

“There are a lot of good reasons for legalizing marijuana, but for me, it comes down to this: We have to stop putting people of color in jail for something that white people do with impunity,” Nixon says in the video.

“The simple truth is, for white people, the use of marijuana has effectively been legal for a long time. Isn’t it time we legalize it for everybody else?”

Nixon launched a primary challenge against Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) last month.

Cuomo has opposed legalizing recreational marijuana in the past, calling it a “gateway drug.” He has supported medical marijuana, but under heavy regulations.

A poll from mid-March shows Cuomo leading Nixon by 47 points in the primary in the deep-blue state.