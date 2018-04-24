Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyOvernight Health Care: Teen pregnancy program to focus on abstinence | Insurers warn against short-term health plan proposal | Trump VA pick faces tough sell The Hill's Morning Report - Lawsuits, investigations send Trump on Twitter tirade Romney: Parts of Comey book read 'too much like a novel’ MORE (R) was spotted courtside at Monday night’s Utah Jazz playoff game taunting Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook.

Romney, who is running for Senate in Utah, was shown on camera calling out to Westbrook after the Oklahoma City star picked up his fourth foul of the game late in the first half. Romney held up four fingers toward Westbrook as he walked down the court.

The Senate candidate donned a custom-made Jazz jersey with his name on the back, which he wore over a button-down shirt.

The Jazz defeated the Thunder to take a 3-1 series lead in the opening round of the NBA playoffs.

Fans and reporters took to Twitter to poke fun at Romney.

BREAKING: Mitt Romney is having dinner with Russell Westbrook and will now endorse him for MVP https://t.co/rE1UWzs3eD — Pablo S. Torre (@PabloTorre) April 23, 2018

Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney vs Utah Senate candidate Mitt Romney pic.twitter.com/4liTzrmAj8 — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) April 24, 2018

I am sitting on my couch crying from laughing so hard at Mitt Romney taunting Russell Westbrook. Just when you thought you'd seen it all ... — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) April 23, 2018

Romney is campaigning to replace Sen. Orrin Hatch Orrin Grant HatchTrump struggles to get new IRS team in place Romney forced into GOP primary for Utah Senate nomination Romney won't commit yet to supporting Trump in 2020 MORE (R-Utah), who is retiring at the end of his current term.

Romney, who previously served as governor of Massachusetts and was the Republican presidential nominee in 2012, failed to secure the Utah Republican Party's nomination for Senate on Saturday, triggering a June primary.

In the final round of voting at the party's convention, state Rep. Mike Kennedy (R) won 50.88 percent of the vote, with Romney following with 49.12 percent. Because neither candidate secured 60 percent, the two will head to a June statewide Republican primary.