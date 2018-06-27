Dem who defeated Crowley to sit down with Colbert on Thursday

Two days after pulling off a surprise primary win over longtime Rep. Joe Crowley Joseph (Joe) CrowleyCrowley stunner tops huge night for left Sanders congratulates progressive candidates on primary wins Crowley copes with shocking primary loss by rocking out to Springsteen MORE (D-N.Y.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is heading to her first late-night TV appearance.

The 28-year-old Democratic socialist is poised to appear on Thursday’s “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” CBS announced on Tuesday.

Ocasio-Cortez, who less than a year ago was working as a bartender, was Crowley’s first primary challenger in 14 years. Her victory shook the political world, with Crowley once thought to be a future candidate for House Speaker.





The House hopeful won't be the only political guest booked on Colbert's show on Thursday — director Michael Moore, a fierce critic of President Trump Donald John TrumpCrowley stunner tops huge night for left Trump congratulates Romney on primary win Judge orders Trump admin to begin reuniting immigrant families MORE, is also slated to appear.