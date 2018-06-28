Barbra Streisand rips Trump in fundraising pitch for House Dems

Barbra Streisand is slamming President Trump Donald John TrumpDem Senator: Trump's next Supreme Court nominee would overturn Roe v. Wade Trump: My supporters should be called the 'super elite' Trump: Heitkamp will be 'told' to vote against any nominee to replace Kennedy MORE as a “disgrace” in a Wednesday fundraising pitch released by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC).

“He lies daily,” Streisand, a longtime Democrat, wrote of the president.

“He shows no empathy towards our immigrant brothers and sisters. He is locking children in cages,” the Academy Award winner continued, referring to the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy that had resulted in migrant children being separated from their families at the border.

“His closest allies and staff are under FBI investigation. He’s even befriended dictators and shut out our allies!” the actress and singer says.

“If President Obama had done anything like this, Republicans would have eaten him alive,” says Streisand, 76, asking supporters to donate money to the DCCC ahead of November’s midterms elections.

Calling herself “furious,” Streisand says in the email, “We desperately need to elect a Democratic House that will hold President Trump to a much higher standard.”

It’s hardly the first time Streisand has railed against Trump. In February, the performer — who supported Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump: My supporters should be called the 'super elite' Trump: When will Clinton get over 2016 election? Budowsky: Obama remains AWOL for Dems MORE in the 2016 presidential election — said he was at least partly to blame for the shooting at Florida high school shooting that killed 17 people.

“I think even that shooter was affected because Trump brings out the violence in people,” Streisand said at the time.